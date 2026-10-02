https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/eu-prepares-for-possible-merz-exit-as-germanys-political-crisis-deepens-1124823906.html
EU Prepares for Possible Merz Exit as Germany’s Political Crisis Deepens
EU Prepares for Possible Merz Exit as Germany’s Political Crisis Deepens
Sputnik International
The European Union has begun drafting contingency plans in case German Chancellor Friedrich Merz resigns or shifts his focus to domestic affairs amid disastrous election results and infighting within his coalition, the Western media reported on Friday, citing diplomats and officials.
2026-10-02T08:58+0000
2026-10-02T08:58+0000
2026-10-02T08:58+0000
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Governments in two European countries have even held internal meetings to assess how Merz’s departure from the chancellorship would impact the shaping of EU policy, according to sources. The worst-case scenario for the EU would be Germany finding itself without a leader or the rise of a right-wing government, the media reported, adding that both scenarios are considered highly unlikely in the short term. Were Merz forced to resign, he would immediately be replaced by someone from his party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), or from their coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). This prospect gives the EU confidence that Germany would not be left without a leader, the media reports read. Furthermore, sources said that due to his weak political standing in Germany, Merz might push even harder for Germany's position on the EU's seven-year budget, potentially further complicating efforts to reach a compromise. In late September, the Financial Times newspaper reported that the governments of Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, and Finland had issued an ultimatum regarding the EU's new long-term budget, demanding cuts amounting to hundreds of billions of euros. Merz is rapidly losing popularity due to the economic policies he is pursuing. His government prioritizes military spending and plans to build the most powerful army in Europe. However, experts believe that Germany's attempt to create an army independent of the US military-industrial complex is doomed to failure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/afd-leader-weidel-says-merz-leading-germany-to-state-bankruptcy-1124705047.html
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europe, friedrich merz, germany, european union (eu)
EU Prepares for Possible Merz Exit as Germany’s Political Crisis Deepens
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has begun drafting contingency plans in case German Chancellor Friedrich Merz resigns or shifts his focus to domestic affairs amid disastrous election results and infighting within his coalition, the Western media reported on Friday, citing diplomats and officials.
Governments in two European countries have even held internal meetings to assess how Merz’s departure from the chancellorship would impact the shaping of EU policy, according to sources.
The worst-case scenario for the EU would be Germany finding itself without a leader or the rise of a right-wing government, the media reported, adding that both scenarios are considered highly unlikely in the short term. Were Merz forced to resign, he would immediately be replaced by someone from his party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), or from their coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). This prospect gives the EU confidence that Germany would not be left without a leader, the media reports read.
Furthermore, sources said that due to his weak political standing in Germany, Merz might push even harder for Germany's position on the EU's seven-year budget, potentially further complicating efforts to reach a compromise.
In late September, the Financial Times newspaper reported that the governments of Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, and Finland had issued an ultimatum regarding the EU's new long-term budget, demanding cuts amounting to hundreds of billions of euros.
Merz is rapidly losing popularity due to the economic policies he is pursuing. His government prioritizes military spending and plans to build the most powerful army in Europe. However, experts believe that Germany's attempt to create an army independent of the US military-industrial complex is doomed to failure.