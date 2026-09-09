https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/afd-leader-weidel-says-merz-leading-germany-to-state-bankruptcy-1124705047.html

AfD Leader Weidel Says Merz Leading Germany to State Bankruptcy

AfD Leader Weidel Says Merz Leading Germany to State Bankruptcy

Sputnik International

The German government led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz is leading the country to state bankruptcy, Alice Weidel, co-chair of the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said on Wednesday.

2026-09-09T13:18+0000

2026-09-09T13:18+0000

2026-09-09T13:18+0000

world

alice weidel

friedrich merz

europe

germany

christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu)

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

bankruptcy

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"You are leading Germany to state bankruptcy in record time. That is exactly what you are doing. Meanwhile, deindustrialization is sweeping through our country with increasing force," Weidel said, while addressing Merz during her speech in the parliament during debates on Germany's 2027 federal budget. The ruling Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democrats (SPD) coalition has already so devastated public finances that by the end of the current parliamentary term, all of Germany's record tax revenues will only be enough "solely and exclusively to pay interest on debts and social spending," the lawmaker added. Germany's Federal Court of Auditors is also persistently warning the authorities about the inevitable trap of falling into a "debt trap," Weidel said. In early September, Germany's Court of Auditors forecast that budget spending on servicing public debt would rise from the current 5.8% to 12.7% by 2030. The agency also warned that public debt would grow faster than the country's GDP.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260906/afd-on-verge-of-historic-win-in-saxony-anhalt-1124686535.html

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alice weidel, friedrich merz, europe, germany, christian democratic union/christian social union (cdu/csu), alternative fuer deutschland (afd), bankruptcy