https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/fsb-detained-agent-in-crimea-who-was-passing-sensitive-data-on-russian-troops-to-ukraine-1124823616.html
FSB Detained Agent in Crimea Who Was Passing Sensitive Data on Russian Troops to Ukraine
FSB Detained Agent in Crimea Who Was Passing Sensitive Data on Russian Troops to Ukraine
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had detained a man in Crimea who was passing information about the Russian armed forces facilities and the movements of military equipment to the Ukrainian Security Service.
2026-10-02T08:35+0000
2026-10-02T08:35+0000
2026-10-02T08:35+0000
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"The Federal Security Service of the Russia has thwarted the unlawful activities of a Russian citizen born in 1992, who was involved in treason, in ... the Republic of Crimea," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee initiated contact with a Ukrainian Security Service officer via Telegram and, on his instructions, took photos and videos of the operation of air defense units, transmitted the coordinates and routes of movement of military equipment convoys, as well as information about the deployment of Russian armed forces facilities on the peninsula.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russias-fsb-nabs-ukrainian-agent-plotting-to-bomb-gas-pipeline-in-kabardino-balkaria-1124754352.html
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FSB Detained Agent in Crimea Who Was Passing Sensitive Data on Russian Troops to Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had detained a man in Crimea who was passing information about the Russian armed forces facilities and the movements of military equipment to the Ukrainian Security Service.
"The Federal Security Service of the Russia has thwarted the unlawful activities of a Russian citizen born in 1992, who was involved in treason, in ... the Republic of Crimea," the FSB said in a statement.
The detainee initiated contact with a Ukrainian Security Service officer via Telegram and, on his instructions, took photos and videos of the operation of air defense units, transmitted the coordinates and routes of movement of military equipment convoys, as well as information about the deployment of Russian armed forces facilities on the peninsula.