International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/fsb-detained-agent-in-crimea-who-was-passing-sensitive-data-on-russian-troops-to-ukraine-1124823616.html
FSB Detained Agent in Crimea Who Was Passing Sensitive Data on Russian Troops to Ukraine
FSB Detained Agent in Crimea Who Was Passing Sensitive Data on Russian Troops to Ukraine
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had detained a man in Crimea who was passing information about the Russian armed forces facilities and the movements of military equipment to the Ukrainian Security Service.
2026-10-02T08:35+0000
2026-10-02T08:35+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
russian federal security service (fsb)
crimea
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1f/1124520629_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b38b9111a86f8970165b9e24a4e076ef.jpg
"The Federal Security Service of the Russia has thwarted the unlawful activities of a Russian citizen born in 1992, who was involved in treason, in ... the Republic of Crimea," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee initiated contact with a Ukrainian Security Service officer via Telegram and, on his instructions, took photos and videos of the operation of air defense units, transmitted the coordinates and routes of movement of military equipment convoys, as well as information about the deployment of Russian armed forces facilities on the peninsula.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russias-fsb-nabs-ukrainian-agent-plotting-to-bomb-gas-pipeline-in-kabardino-balkaria-1124754352.html
russia
ukraine
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1f/1124520629_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee286afe737f2909e2b84d160bacc4a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, russian federal security service (fsb), crimea
russia, ukraine, russian federal security service (fsb), crimea

FSB Detained Agent in Crimea Who Was Passing Sensitive Data on Russian Troops to Ukraine

08:35 GMT 02.10.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankFSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo
FSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had detained a man in Crimea who was passing information about the Russian armed forces facilities and the movements of military equipment to the Ukrainian Security Service.
"The Federal Security Service of the Russia has thwarted the unlawful activities of a Russian citizen born in 1992, who was involved in treason, in ... the Republic of Crimea," the FSB said in a statement.
The detainee initiated contact with a Ukrainian Security Service officer via Telegram and, on his instructions, took photos and videos of the operation of air defense units, transmitted the coordinates and routes of movement of military equipment convoys, as well as information about the deployment of Russian armed forces facilities on the peninsula.
Russia's FSB special forces. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2026
Russia
Russia's FSB Nabs Ukrainian Agent Plotting to Bomb Gas Pipeline in Kabardino-Balkaria
18 September, 07:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала