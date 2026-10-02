https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/fsb-detained-agent-in-crimea-who-was-passing-sensitive-data-on-russian-troops-to-ukraine-1124823616.html

FSB Detained Agent in Crimea Who Was Passing Sensitive Data on Russian Troops to Ukraine

FSB Detained Agent in Crimea Who Was Passing Sensitive Data on Russian Troops to Ukraine

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday that it had detained a man in Crimea who was passing information about the Russian armed forces facilities and the movements of military equipment to the Ukrainian Security Service.

2026-10-02T08:35+0000

2026-10-02T08:35+0000

2026-10-02T08:35+0000

russia

russia

ukraine

russian federal security service (fsb)

crimea

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/1f/1124520629_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b38b9111a86f8970165b9e24a4e076ef.jpg

"The Federal Security Service of the Russia has thwarted the unlawful activities of a Russian citizen born in 1992, who was involved in treason, in ... the Republic of Crimea," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee initiated contact with a Ukrainian Security Service officer via Telegram and, on his instructions, took photos and videos of the operation of air defense units, transmitted the coordinates and routes of movement of military equipment convoys, as well as information about the deployment of Russian armed forces facilities on the peninsula.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russias-fsb-nabs-ukrainian-agent-plotting-to-bomb-gas-pipeline-in-kabardino-balkaria-1124754352.html

russia

ukraine

crimea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russian federal security service (fsb), crimea