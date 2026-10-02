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Hamburg Court Says Not Allowing Nord Stream Operators to Participate in Trial as Victims
Hamburg Court Says Not Allowing Nord Stream Operators to Participate in Trial as Victims
Sputnik International
The Hamburg Higher Regional Court announced on Friday that it had decided not to allow the operators of the Nord Stream gas pipelines to participate as victims in the trial, which will consider the case of former Ukrainian armed forces officer Serhii Kuznetsov.
2026-10-02T12:18+0000
2026-10-02T12:18+0000
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"By decisions dated September 30, 2026, the 3rd Criminal Collegium of the Hanseatic Higher Land Court refused to allow additional claims by Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG to be considered in case No. 3 St 2/26 (case of the Explosion of the Nord Stream Gas Pipelines)," the court said in a statement.The gas pipelines were bombed in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into what it termed as an act of international terrorism. Russia requested data on other countries' probes into the explosions but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Italian carabinieri arrested Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov in August on Germany's arrest warrant on suspicion of involvement in the pipeline bombing. A court in Bologna set the extradition hearing for September 9.In 2023, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published an investigation, claiming that explosive devices were placed under Russian gas pipelines in June 2022 during the Baltops exercises by US Navy divers with support from Norwegian specialists. The decision for the operation was made by US President Joe Biden, Hersh said. The Pentagon told Sputnik that the US had no involvement in the sabotage.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/kremlin-calls-explosions-on-nord-stream-pipelines-act-of-terrorist-sabotage-against-eu-1124611985.html
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Hamburg Court Says Not Allowing Nord Stream Operators to Participate in Trial as Victims

12:18 GMT 02.10.2026
© Sputnik / Dmitrij Leltschuk / Go to the mediabankPiping systems and shut-off valves are pictured at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, in Lubmin, Germany.
Piping systems and shut-off valves are pictured at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, in Lubmin, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Hamburg Higher Regional Court announced on Friday that it had decided not to allow the operators of the Nord Stream gas pipelines to participate as victims in the trial, which will consider the case of former Ukrainian armed forces officer Serhii Kuznetsov.
"By decisions dated September 30, 2026, the 3rd Criminal Collegium of the Hanseatic Higher Land Court refused to allow additional claims by Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG to be considered in case No. 3 St 2/26 (case of the Explosion of the Nord Stream Gas Pipelines)," the court said in a statement.
The gas pipelines were bombed in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into what it termed as an act of international terrorism. Russia requested data on other countries' probes into the explosions but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Italian carabinieri arrested Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov in August on Germany's arrest warrant on suspicion of involvement in the pipeline bombing. A court in Bologna set the extradition hearing for September 9.
In 2023, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published an investigation, claiming that explosive devices were placed under Russian gas pipelines in June 2022 during the Baltops exercises by US Navy divers with support from Norwegian specialists. The decision for the operation was made by US President Joe Biden, Hersh said. The Pentagon told Sputnik that the US had no involvement in the sabotage.
The Nord Stream gas pipeline in the German town of Lubmin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2026
World
Kremlin Calls Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Act of Terrorist Sabotage Against EU
21 August, 10:09 GMT
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