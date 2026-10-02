https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/hamburg-court-says-not-allowing-nord-stream-operators-to-participate-in-trial-as-victims-1124825114.html

Hamburg Court Says Not Allowing Nord Stream Operators to Participate in Trial as Victims

Hamburg Court Says Not Allowing Nord Stream Operators to Participate in Trial as Victims

Sputnik International

The Hamburg Higher Regional Court announced on Friday that it had decided not to allow the operators of the Nord Stream gas pipelines to participate as victims in the trial, which will consider the case of former Ukrainian armed forces officer Serhii Kuznetsov.

2026-10-02T12:18+0000

2026-10-02T12:18+0000

2026-10-02T12:18+0000

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germany

nord stream

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seymour hersh

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"By decisions dated September 30, 2026, the 3rd Criminal Collegium of the Hanseatic Higher Land Court refused to allow additional claims by Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG to be considered in case No. 3 St 2/26 (case of the Explosion of the Nord Stream Gas Pipelines)," the court said in a statement.The gas pipelines were bombed in September 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office opened an investigation into what it termed as an act of international terrorism. Russia requested data on other countries' probes into the explosions but never received it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Italian carabinieri arrested Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov in August on Germany's arrest warrant on suspicion of involvement in the pipeline bombing. A court in Bologna set the extradition hearing for September 9.In 2023, US journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published an investigation, claiming that explosive devices were placed under Russian gas pipelines in June 2022 during the Baltops exercises by US Navy divers with support from Norwegian specialists. The decision for the operation was made by US President Joe Biden, Hersh said. The Pentagon told Sputnik that the US had no involvement in the sabotage.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/kremlin-calls-explosions-on-nord-stream-pipelines-act-of-terrorist-sabotage-against-eu-1124611985.html

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