https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/kremlin-calls-explosions-on-nord-stream-pipelines-act-of-terrorist-sabotage-against-eu-1124611985.html

Kremlin Calls Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Act of Terrorist Sabotage Against EU

Kremlin Calls Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Act of Terrorist Sabotage Against EU

Sputnik International

The explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines were an act of terrorist sabotage against the EU, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-08-21T10:09+0000

2026-08-21T10:09+0000

2026-08-21T10:21+0000

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Earlier this week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Germany should not prosecute suspects in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Investors in the Nord Stream pipelines were investing in the EU's energy future, the spokesman said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/russia-appreciates-effort-of-states-that-want-to-contribute-to-ukraine-settlement---kremlin-1124608182.html

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