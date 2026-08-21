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Kremlin Calls Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Act of Terrorist Sabotage Against EU
Kremlin Calls Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Act of Terrorist Sabotage Against EU
Sputnik International
The explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines were an act of terrorist sabotage against the EU, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
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Earlier this week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Germany should not prosecute suspects in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Investors in the Nord Stream pipelines were investing in the EU's energy future, the spokesman said.
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Kremlin Calls Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Act of Terrorist Sabotage Against EU
10:09 GMT 21.08.2026 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 21.08.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines were an act of terrorist sabotage against the EU, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
Earlier this week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Germany should not prosecute suspects in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
"Those who blew up one of the Nord Stream pipelines committed an act of terrorist sabotage against Europe's political and energy infrastructure," Peskov told reporters.
Investors in the Nord Stream pipelines were investing in the EU's energy future, the spokesman said.
"Of course, if Mr. Tusk advocates and supports such terrorist acts of sabotage, it can only evoke amazement and bewilderment," Peskov added.