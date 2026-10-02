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Hungary Will Not Send Soldiers, Weapons to Ukraine - State Secretary
Hungary Will Not Send Soldiers, Weapons to Ukraine - State Secretary
Sputnik International
The Hungarian government does not plan to send either weapons or troops to Ukraine, State Secretary at the Hungarian Foreign Ministry Gyorgy Velkey said.
2026-10-02T12:20+0000
2026-10-02T12:20+0000
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"No soldiers and no arms. It’s in the Hungarian interest to guarantee the peace in Hungary. For us it’s crucial," Velkey told Bloomberg in an interview out on Friday. He noted that support for Ukraine would be limited to energy supplies and humanitarian aid. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict, and constitute "playing with fire." The Kremlin has stated that the West's armament of Ukraine is counterproductive to negotiations and will have a negative effect. Russia has repeatedly stated that the deployment of NATO military contingents to Ukraine, including in the event of a potential ceasefire, is unacceptable. In late August, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described such plans as "unacceptable," noting that Russia's position on this matter had been "repeatedly voiced at various levels."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/hungary-to-veto-90bln-euro-loan-to-ukraine-until-druzhba-oil-pipeline-restored--orban-1124012140.html
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Hungary Will Not Send Soldiers, Weapons to Ukraine - State Secretary

12:20 GMT 02.10.2026
© AP Photo / Denes ErdosPeter Magyar gestures as he speaks to the media in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, April 13, 2026, after defeating Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party in the country's parliamentary elections.
Peter Magyar gestures as he speaks to the media in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, April 13, 2026, after defeating Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party in the country's parliamentary elections. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
© AP Photo / Denes Erdos
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Hungarian government does not plan to send either weapons or troops to Ukraine, State Secretary at the Hungarian Foreign Ministry Gyorgy Velkey said.
"No soldiers and no arms. It’s in the Hungarian interest to guarantee the peace in Hungary. For us it’s crucial," Velkey told Bloomberg in an interview out on Friday.
He noted that support for Ukraine would be limited to energy supplies and humanitarian aid.
Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict, and constitute "playing with fire." The Kremlin has stated that the West's armament of Ukraine is counterproductive to negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Russia has repeatedly stated that the deployment of NATO military contingents to Ukraine, including in the event of a potential ceasefire, is unacceptable. In late August, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described such plans as "unacceptable," noting that Russia's position on this matter had been "repeatedly voiced at various levels."
Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2026
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Hungary to Veto 90Bln Euro Loan to Ukraine Until Druzhba Oil Pipeline Restored – Orban
19 April, 14:30 GMT
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