https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/hungary-to-veto-90bln-euro-loan-to-ukraine-until-druzhba-oil-pipeline-restored--orban-1124012140.html

Hungary to Veto 90Bln Euro Loan to Ukraine Until Druzhba Oil Pipeline Restored – Orban

Hungary to Veto 90Bln Euro Loan to Ukraine Until Druzhba Oil Pipeline Restored – Orban

Sputnik International

Hungary will not lift its veto on the EU's 90 billion euro ($105 billion) loan to Ukraine until oil transfer via the Druzhba oil pipeline restarts, regardless of the EU pledging the restart of the oil flow, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday,

2026-04-19T14:30+0000

2026-04-19T14:30+0000

2026-04-19T14:30+0000

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"Through Brussels, we have received an indication from Ukraine that they are ready to restore oil deliveries via the Friendship pipeline as early as Monday, provided that Hungary lifts its blockade of the €90 billion EU loan. Hungary's position has not changed: no oil = no money," Orban said on X. Orban reaffirmed that "once oil deliveries are restored," Budapest will approve the loan, in which Hungary is not taking part.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/hungarys-orban-expects-ukraine-to-reopen-druzhba-oil-pipeline-immediately-after-elections-1123973642.html

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hungary to vetoб ukraine until oil transfer via the druzhba oil, eu pledging the restart of the oil flow