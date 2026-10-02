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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/iaea-chief-grossi-says-dialogue-with-lavrov-always-professional-detailed-1124823256.html
IAEA Chief Grossi Says Dialogue With Lavrov Always Professional, Detailed
IAEA Chief Grossi Says Dialogue With Lavrov Always Professional, Detailed
Sputnik International
Contacts with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov allow for detailed discussions on technical issues related to the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and are conducted at a highly professional level, Director General Rafael Grossi told RIA Novosti.
2026-10-02T08:17+0000
2026-10-02T08:17+0000
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sergey lavrov
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Grossi and Lavrov on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in late September. One of the key topics was the situation around the the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) where IAEA experts work on nuclear safety. The situation at the Zaporozhye Power Plant and work agency workers are conducting at the facility were among the topics of conversation during the meeting in New York, Grossi said. The IAEA cooperation with Syria and the Iranian nuclear program were also addressed, he noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-teeters-on-brink-as-power-cuts-rank-among-top-security-fears--grossi-1124811269.html
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IAEA Chief Grossi Says Dialogue With Lavrov Always Professional, Detailed

08:17 GMT 02.10.2026
© AP Photo / Matthias SchraderInternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
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UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Contacts with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov allow for detailed discussions on technical issues related to the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and are conducted at a highly professional level, Director General Rafael Grossi told RIA Novosti.
Grossi and Lavrov on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in late September. One of the key topics was the situation around the the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) where IAEA experts work on nuclear safety.
"We know each other for a long time," Grossi said in an interview. "The conversations with him are always very deep, very technical, very professional, and this time was not an exception."
The situation at the Zaporozhye Power Plant and work agency workers are conducting at the facility were among the topics of conversation during the meeting in New York, Grossi said. The IAEA cooperation with Syria and the Iranian nuclear program were also addressed, he noted.
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
Russia
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Teeters on Brink as Power Cuts Rank Among Top Security Fears — Grossi
30 September, 06:38 GMT
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