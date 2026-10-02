https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/polands-mikroglob-spy-satellites-launched-into-orbit---defense-ministry-1124826554.html

Poland's MikroGLOB Spy Satellites Launched Into Orbit - Defense Ministry

Poland's MikroGLOB Spy Satellites Launched Into Orbit - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

The Polish military had its MikroGLOB reconnaissance microsatellites successfully launched into orbit, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Friday.

2026-10-02T14:59+0000

2026-10-02T14:59+0000

2026-10-02T14:59+0000

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"The MikroGLOB microsatellites No. 2, 3 and 4 have been launched into orbit. Communication established. This is another step toward strengthening Poland's security," Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X. He clarified that these are reconnaissance satellites. Poland is implementing the MikroGLOB program to create an Earth-observation satellite constellation. MikroGLOB-1 was placed into orbit on July 7 by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter-17 mission.

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