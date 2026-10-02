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Poland's MikroGLOB Spy Satellites Launched Into Orbit - Defense Ministry
Poland's MikroGLOB Spy Satellites Launched Into Orbit - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The Polish military had its MikroGLOB reconnaissance microsatellites successfully launched into orbit, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Friday.
2026-10-02T14:59+0000
2026-10-02T14:59+0000
2026-10-02T14:59+0000
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"The MikroGLOB microsatellites No. 2, 3 and 4 have been launched into orbit. Communication established. This is another step toward strengthening Poland's security," Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X. He clarified that these are reconnaissance satellites. Poland is implementing the MikroGLOB program to create an Earth-observation satellite constellation. MikroGLOB-1 was placed into orbit on July 7 by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter-17 mission.
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Poland's MikroGLOB Spy Satellites Launched Into Orbit - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Polish military had its MikroGLOB reconnaissance microsatellites successfully launched into orbit, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Friday.
"The MikroGLOB microsatellites No. 2, 3 and 4 have been launched into orbit. Communication established. This is another step toward strengthening Poland's security," Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X.
He clarified that these are reconnaissance satellites.
"The satellite constellation acquired by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland will enhance our capabilities to obtain reconnaissance and imaging data," the minister said.
Poland is implementing the MikroGLOB program to create an Earth-observation satellite constellation. MikroGLOB-1 was placed into orbit on July 7 by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Transporter-17 mission.