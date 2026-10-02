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Russia Always Open to Negotiations With Ukraine - Kremlin
Russia Always Open to Negotiations With Ukraine - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia is always open to negotiations with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2026-10-02T06:11+0000
2026-10-02T06:11+0000
2026-10-02T06:11+0000
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“The Russian side is always open to negotiations, but the situation regarding the Black Sea is special,” Peskov told reporters. Russia needs peace, not a truce, and Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at the plenary session of the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, the official added. Russia is responding to the strikes initiated by Kiev in the Black Sea, Ukraine must pay the price for this, Peskov said.The Russian side is always open to negotiations, but the situation regarding the Black Sea is special, the spokesman said."Russia is responding to the strikes that Ukraine has begun to launch. Ukraine must pay its price for this, it will have to answer," Peskov told reporters.Russia continues the special military operation, the official said, adding that it is important for Russia to stop the supply of ammunition and fuel to Ukraine via the Black Sea.Russia currently has no specific details regarding the initiative by Turkey and the United Nations on security in the Black Sea, Dmitry Peskov said.On Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Turkiye and the UN are preparing negotiations with Russia and Ukraine on the issue of a ceasefire in the Black Sea.
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Russia Always Open to Negotiations With Ukraine - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is always open to negotiations with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
“The Russian side is always open to negotiations, but the situation regarding the Black Sea is special,” Peskov told reporters.
Russia needs peace, not a truce, and Russian President Vladimir Putin said that at the plenary session of the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, the official added.
"The Kiev regime does not show any inclination towards any comprehensive agreements. Fragmented agreements cannot bring us closer to a peaceful settlement. Agreements can only be comprehensive," Peskov said.
Russia is responding to the strikes initiated by Kiev in the Black Sea, Ukraine must pay the price for this, Peskov said.
The Russian side is always open to negotiations, but the situation regarding the Black Sea is special, the spokesman said.
"Russia is responding to the strikes that Ukraine has begun to launch. Ukraine must pay its price for this, it will have to answer," Peskov told reporters.
Russia continues the special military operation, the official said, adding that it is important for Russia to stop the supply of ammunition and fuel to Ukraine via the Black Sea.
Russia currently has no specific details regarding the initiative by Turkey and the United Nations on security in the Black Sea, Dmitry Peskov said.
On Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Turkiye and the UN are preparing negotiations with Russia and Ukraine on the issue of a ceasefire in the Black Sea.
"No specifics. We are aware of this initiative, indeed. But in this case, the Kiev regime is not showing any inclination towards any comprehensive agreements," Peskov told journalists when asked whether there is any information regarding this initiative.