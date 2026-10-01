https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/putin-trump-meeting-at-apec-summit-may-take-place-but-no-plans-yet---kremlin-1124819554.html

Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC Summit May Take Place, But No Plans Yet - Kremlin

Putin-Trump Meeting at APEC Summit May Take Place, But No Plans Yet - Kremlin

Sputnik International

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the APEC summit in China could take place, but there are no plans yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-10-01T14:37+0000

2026-10-01T14:37+0000

2026-10-01T14:41+0000

world

dmitry peskov

russia

us

china

donald trump

vladimir putin

europe

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/11/1122633867_0:61:3071:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_9c641ec1839d7a92f1bcb49b47f3da91.jpg

On Putin-Trump Meeting"There are no plans yet for a bilateral meeting with Trump. We'll see if it happens, but it could very well happen. I'm convinced the president would be happy to meet with President Trump in this way, and such a meeting would be essential not only for our two countries but for the entire world," Peskov told reporters. Vladimir Putin would be happy to potentially meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Peskov said."I am convinced that the president will be happy to meet with President Trump like this," Peskov said.A possible meeting between Putin and Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit would be necessary not only for Russia and the United States, but for the whole world, Peskov added.Russia is preparing for a bilateral meeting between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit, he added.On GrainRussia will remain to be a responsible grain supplier, Peskov said."Russia remains a responsible supplier of grain to world markets... And, of course, we will continue to fulfill all our obligations regarding the part of the grain that is intended for export, and this part is important," Peskov told reporters.The Black Sea is currently unsuitable for safe navigation due to Ukraine's terrorist activities, Peskov added.On Europe"Yes, it is bad that we do not have dialogue. Europe has abandoned it," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia is not a threat to anyone in Europe.There is a large number of hysterical statements from foreign leaders targeted against Russia, Dmitry Peskov said.Russia is not considering using its nuclear weapons, and Moscow calls on Europeans to restrain their emotions on the matter, the spokesman said."Nevertheless, I would like to urge acting European politicians to curb their emotions and not indulge in such anti-Russian hysteria," Peskov concluded.Dmitry Peskov did not rule out the possibility that Hungary's expulsion of Russian diplomats would impact economic cooperation between Russia and Hungary.Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats on September 8. However, the Hungarian foreign minister maintains that this step does not mean a severance of diplomatic relations with Russia.Russia hopes that the logic of the need to continue economic cooperation between Russia and Hungary will prevail in Budapest, Peskov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/kremlin-nations-parking-nukes-near-russias-borders-self-delusional--it-leads-not-to-security-1124817052.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dmitry peskov, russia, us, china, donald trump, vladimir putin, europe