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Russia Hits Bridge Across Dnepr River Used for Supplies for Ukrainian Troops
Russia Hits Bridge Across Dnepr River Used for Supplies for Ukrainian Troops
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces hit a road‑railway bridge across the Dnepr River in Kiev, which was used to transport troops and supplies for the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-10-02T06:30+0000
2026-10-02T06:30+0000
2026-10-02T06:30+0000
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The Russian armed forces continue to carry out overnight strikes against Ukraine's transport, port, and energy infrastructure facilities, as well as against naval vessels used in support of the armed forces of Ukraine. Russian troops have also hit the Kievskaya power substation, which ensures the power supply to defense industry facilities in Kiev and the Kiev region, as well as a production and industrial complex at the Izmail port, which is responsible for transporting military cargo for Ukrainian troops. The Russian air defense forces on duty shot down 646 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Black Sea, and the Sea of Azov over the past night, the ministry said.
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Russia Hits Bridge Across Dnepr River Used for Supplies for Ukrainian Troops
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces hit a road‑railway bridge across the Dnepr River in Kiev, which was used to transport troops and supplies for the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
The Russian armed forces continue to carry out overnight strikes against Ukraine's transport, port, and energy infrastructure facilities, as well as against naval vessels used in support of the armed forces of Ukraine.
Russian troops have also hit the Kievskaya power substation, which ensures the power supply to defense industry facilities in Kiev and the Kiev region, as well as a production and industrial complex at the Izmail port, which is responsible for transporting military cargo for Ukrainian troops.
The Russian air defense forces on duty shot down 646 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Black Sea, and the Sea of Azov over the past night, the ministry said.