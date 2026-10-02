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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russia Liberates Grachevka, Serdobino Settlements in Kharkov Region
Russia Liberates Grachevka, Serdobino Settlements in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Grachevka and Serdobino settlements in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
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Additionally, Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Malaya Rybitsa in the Sumy region, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 3,125 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.This is in addition to:From September 26 to October 2, the Russian air defense systems also shot down:
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Russia Liberates Grachevka, Serdobino Settlements in Kharkov Region

10:09 GMT 02.10.2026 (Updated: 11:10 GMT 02.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Grachevka and Serdobino settlements in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Additionally, Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Malaya Rybitsa in the Sumy region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 3,125 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
This is in addition to:
Over 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 1,740 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 1,510 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 1,360 by the Yug battlegroup
Over 220 by the Dnepr battlegroup
From September 26 to October 2, the Russian air defense systems also shot down:
37 guided aerial bombs
Four US-made HIMARS projectiles
Four Flamingo long-range cruise missiles
5,031 aircraft-type UAVs
Assault units of the Volki Reconnaissance and Assault Brigade, part of the Volunteer Corps, conduct combat training in the Lugansk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Vysokaya Yaruga Settlement in Kharkov Region
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