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Russia Liberates Grachevka, Serdobino Settlements in Kharkov Region
Russia Liberates Grachevka, Serdobino Settlements in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Grachevka and Serdobino settlements in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-10-02T10:09+0000
2026-10-02T10:09+0000
2026-10-02T11:10+0000
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Additionally, Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Malaya Rybitsa in the Sumy region, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 3,125 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.This is in addition to:From September 26 to October 2, the Russian air defense systems also shot down:
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Russia Liberates Grachevka, Serdobino Settlements in Kharkov Region
10:09 GMT 02.10.2026 (Updated: 11:10 GMT 02.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Grachevka and Serdobino settlements in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Additionally, Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Malaya Rybitsa in the Sumy region, the statement read.
Ukraine lost over 3,125 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 1,740 by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 1,510 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 1,360 by the Yug battlegroup
Over 220 by the Dnepr battlegroup
From September 26 to October 2, the Russian air defense systems also shot down:
Four US-made HIMARS projectiles
Four Flamingo long-range cruise missiles