https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/russia-liberates-grachevka-serdobino-settlements-in-kharkov-region-1124824427.html

Russia Liberates Grachevka, Serdobino Settlements in Kharkov Region

Russia Liberates Grachevka, Serdobino Settlements in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlements of Grachevka and Serdobino settlements in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2026-10-02T10:09+0000

2026-10-02T10:09+0000

2026-10-02T11:10+0000

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Additionally, Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Malaya Rybitsa in the Sumy region, the statement read.Ukraine lost over 3,125 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.This is in addition to:From September 26 to October 2, the Russian air defense systems also shot down:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/russia-liberates-vysokaya-yaruga-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1124816470.html

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