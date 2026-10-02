https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/russian-businessman-malofeev-says-us-authorities-seized-10mln-from-his-account-1124823370.html
Russian Businessman Malofeev Says US Authorities Seized $10Mln From His Account
Russian Businessman Malofeev Says US Authorities Seized $10Mln From His Account
Sputnik International
Russian entrepreneur Konstantin Malofeev said on Friday that the US authorities appropriated $10 million from his accounts, and $5.4 million of that amount was transferred to the armed forces of Ukraine.
2026-10-02T08:24+0000
2026-10-02T08:24+0000
2026-10-02T08:24+0000
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Earlier in the day , the Investigative Committee of Russia announced the initiation of a criminal case based on Malofeev’s statement regarding the appropriation of his funds in the United States and their subsequent use to finance the armed forces of Ukraine. The investigation is establishing the circumstances of the incident and identifying the specific officials in US government bodies who were involved in making the relevant decisions. The team of Biden is accused of theft from a bank account and organizing the financing of terrorism, Malofeev added.
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Russian Businessman Malofeev Says US Authorities Seized $10Mln From His Account
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian entrepreneur Konstantin Malofeev said on Friday that the US authorities appropriated $10 million from his accounts, and $5.4 million of that amount was transferred to the armed forces of Ukraine.
Earlier in the day , the Investigative Committee of Russia announced the initiation of a criminal case based on Malofeev’s statement regarding the appropriation of his funds in the United States and their subsequent use to finance the armed forces of Ukraine. The investigation is establishing the circumstances of the incident and identifying the specific officials in US government bodies who were involved in making the relevant decisions.
"The amount is $10 million, $5.4 million of them were transferred to Ukrainian terrorists. The remaining funds, apparently, were divided among the concessionaires. [Ex US President Joe] Biden’s net worth is estimated at the same $10 million — $2 million more than before he became president. This is how he managed to get his ‘pension increase,’" the entrepreneur wrote in his social media.
The team of Biden is accused of theft from a bank account and organizing the financing of terrorism, Malofeev added.