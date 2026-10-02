https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/russian-businessman-malofeev-says-us-authorities-seized-10mln-from-his-account-1124823370.html

Russian Businessman Malofeev Says US Authorities Seized $10Mln From His Account

Russian Businessman Malofeev Says US Authorities Seized $10Mln From His Account

Sputnik International

Russian entrepreneur Konstantin Malofeev said on Friday that the US authorities appropriated $10 million from his accounts, and $5.4 million of that amount was transferred to the armed forces of Ukraine.

2026-10-02T08:24+0000

2026-10-02T08:24+0000

2026-10-02T08:24+0000

russia

russia

ukraine

joe biden

us

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107281361_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0de27b887d65c8744ffd225a18f14416.jpg

Earlier in the day , the Investigative Committee of Russia announced the initiation of a criminal case based on Malofeev’s statement regarding the appropriation of his funds in the United States and their subsequent use to finance the armed forces of Ukraine. The investigation is establishing the circumstances of the incident and identifying the specific officials in US government bodies who were involved in making the relevant decisions. The team of Biden is accused of theft from a bank account and organizing the financing of terrorism, Malofeev added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/hunter-biden-admits-he-underestimated-what-vipers-nest-ukraine-was-1124444586.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, joe biden, us