https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/uk-may-cut-security-on-trains-transporting-nuclear-waste-reports-1124827331.html

UK May Cut Security on Trains Transporting Nuclear Waste - Reports

UK May Cut Security on Trains Transporting Nuclear Waste - Reports

Sputnik International

The UK Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) proposed reducing armed security on trains transporting nuclear waste in order to save funds, i Paper reported on Friday.

2026-10-02T18:43+0000

2026-10-02T18:43+0000

2026-10-02T18:43+0000

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united kingdom (uk)

nuclear waste

security

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The NDA considers some of the security requirements excessively strict, while reducing security poses no risks and will help save millions of pounds of public funds, the report said. The proposals are set out in a report on possible cost-saving measures prepared at the request of the Treasury. According to the report, reducing security could cut the cost of some shipments by 10-20%. The NDA regularly transports nuclear materials on special trains to the Sellafield nuclear waste reprocessing plant in northern England, from where they are sent by sea to origin countries. The proposal to reduce security concerns only domestic transport within the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-teeters-on-brink-as-power-cuts-rank-among-top-security-fears--grossi-1124811269.html

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united kingdom (uk), nuclear waste, security