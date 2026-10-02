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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/uk-may-cut-security-on-trains-transporting-nuclear-waste-reports-1124827331.html
UK May Cut Security on Trains Transporting Nuclear Waste - Reports
UK May Cut Security on Trains Transporting Nuclear Waste - Reports
Sputnik International
The UK Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) proposed reducing armed security on trains transporting nuclear waste in order to save funds, i Paper reported on Friday.
2026-10-02T18:43+0000
2026-10-02T18:43+0000
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united kingdom (uk)
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The NDA considers some of the security requirements excessively strict, while reducing security poses no risks and will help save millions of pounds of public funds, the report said. The proposals are set out in a report on possible cost-saving measures prepared at the request of the Treasury. According to the report, reducing security could cut the cost of some shipments by 10-20%. The NDA regularly transports nuclear materials on special trains to the Sellafield nuclear waste reprocessing plant in northern England, from where they are sent by sea to origin countries. The proposal to reduce security concerns only domestic transport within the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-teeters-on-brink-as-power-cuts-rank-among-top-security-fears--grossi-1124811269.html
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united kingdom (uk), nuclear waste, security
united kingdom (uk), nuclear waste, security

UK May Cut Security on Trains Transporting Nuclear Waste - Reports

18:43 GMT 02.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) proposed reducing armed security on trains transporting nuclear waste in order to save funds, i Paper reported on Friday.
The NDA considers some of the security requirements excessively strict, while reducing security poses no risks and will help save millions of pounds of public funds, the report said.
The proposals are set out in a report on possible cost-saving measures prepared at the request of the Treasury. According to the report, reducing security could cut the cost of some shipments by 10-20%.
The NDA regularly transports nuclear materials on special trains to the Sellafield nuclear waste reprocessing plant in northern England, from where they are sent by sea to origin countries. The proposal to reduce security concerns only domestic transport within the country.
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Russia
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Teeters on Brink as Power Cuts Rank Among Top Security Fears — Grossi
30 September, 06:38 GMT
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