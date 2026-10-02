https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/ukraine-will-not-join-eu-from-2027-no-privileges-provided-for-accession---eu-commissioner-1124824986.html

Ukraine Will Not Join EU From 2027, No Privileges Provided for Accession - EU Commissioner

Ukraine Will Not Join EU From 2027, No Privileges Provided for Accession - EU Commissioner

Sputnik International

Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union from January 1, 2027, and no discounts or privileges are provided in this process, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said.

2026-10-02T12:13+0000

2026-10-02T12:13+0000

2026-10-02T12:13+0000

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It is obvious that the date of January 1, 2027, set by Vladimir Zelensky, is not possible, as accession is based on the principle of merit, Kos said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper out on Friday. Ukraine and other countries view Ukraine's accession to the EU as a security guarantee, she said, adding that the conflict in Ukraine transformed the geopolitics in Europe. The enlargement has become a priority again, not only for Ukraine, but for other countries as well, the commissioner added. Kos said that Ukraine will not receive any discounts or privileges in the accession process, however, the EU needs to take the country's situation into account. She also expressed hope that as many negotiation points with Ukraine as possible will be opened by the end of the year. The Euractiv news website reported earlier that Ukraine was implementing reforms needed for EU accession more slowly than many member countries expected. In January 2026, Zelensky demanded that the EU grant Ukraine membership in 2027. European leaders have repeatedly pointed out that Ukrainian legislation does not meet European standards and have said that reforms are a mandatory condition for considering Ukraine's membership.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/european-leaders-deny-possibility-of-ukraines-accession-to-eu---russian-foreign-intel-1124532008.html

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