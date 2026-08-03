https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/european-leaders-deny-possibility-of-ukraines-accession-to-eu---russian-foreign-intel-1124532008.html
European Leaders Deny Possibility of Ukraine's Accession to EU - Russian Foreign Intel
European Leaders Deny Possibility of Ukraine's Accession to EU - Russian Foreign Intel
Sputnik International
European leaders categorically deny the possibility of Ukraine's accession to the EU, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
2026-08-03T08:53+0000
2026-08-03T08:53+0000
2026-08-03T08:53+0000
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"Despite the lavish speeches of European bureaucrats about Ukraine's accession to the European Union 'in a bright future,' in internal discussions in Brussels, European leaders categorically deny the possibility of such a prospect," the SVR said in a statement. The EU fears that Kiev's European integration will bring too great economic and political risks for the united Europe, the statement read, adding that the EU does not have resources to satisfy Kiev's excessive demands for the EU membership.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/slovakia-may-block-ukraines-accession-to-eu---parliaments-deputy-speaker-1124011471.html
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European Leaders Deny Possibility of Ukraine's Accession to EU - Russian Foreign Intel
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European leaders categorically deny the possibility of Ukraine's accession to the EU, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
"Despite the lavish speeches of European bureaucrats about Ukraine's accession to the European Union 'in a bright future,' in internal discussions in Brussels, European leaders categorically deny the possibility of such a prospect," the SVR said in a statement.
The EU fears that Kiev's European integration will bring too great economic and political risks for the united Europe, the statement read, adding that the EU does not have resources to satisfy Kiev's excessive demands for the EU membership
.
"Thus, the integration process may take many years," the statement said.