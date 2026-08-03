International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/european-leaders-deny-possibility-of-ukraines-accession-to-eu---russian-foreign-intel-1124532008.html
European Leaders Deny Possibility of Ukraine's Accession to EU - Russian Foreign Intel
European Leaders Deny Possibility of Ukraine's Accession to EU - Russian Foreign Intel
Sputnik International
European leaders categorically deny the possibility of Ukraine's accession to the EU, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
2026-08-03T08:53+0000
2026-08-03T08:53+0000
world
ukraine
kiev
russia
european union (eu)
russian foreign intelligence service
eu-accession
accession
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/13/1123139527_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af34cb37eee627fda869bd66d824cee8.jpg
"Despite the lavish speeches of European bureaucrats about Ukraine's accession to the European Union 'in a bright future,' in internal discussions in Brussels, European leaders categorically deny the possibility of such a prospect," the SVR said in a statement. The EU fears that Kiev's European integration will bring too great economic and political risks for the united Europe, the statement read, adding that the EU does not have resources to satisfy Kiev's excessive demands for the EU membership.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260419/slovakia-may-block-ukraines-accession-to-eu---parliaments-deputy-speaker-1124011471.html
ukraine
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/13/1123139527_69:0:2800:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_234865d55e80684e0ac84f49dae551b8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, kiev, russia, european union (eu), russian foreign intelligence service, eu-accession, accession
ukraine, kiev, russia, european union (eu), russian foreign intelligence service, eu-accession, accession

European Leaders Deny Possibility of Ukraine's Accession to EU - Russian Foreign Intel

08:53 GMT 03.08.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertA member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024.
A member of protocol adjusts the EU and Ukrainian flags prior to arrivals for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec. 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2026
© AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European leaders categorically deny the possibility of Ukraine's accession to the EU, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
"Despite the lavish speeches of European bureaucrats about Ukraine's accession to the European Union 'in a bright future,' in internal discussions in Brussels, European leaders categorically deny the possibility of such a prospect," the SVR said in a statement.
The EU fears that Kiev's European integration will bring too great economic and political risks for the united Europe, the statement read, adding that the EU does not have resources to satisfy Kiev's excessive demands for the EU membership.
"Thus, the integration process may take many years," the statement said.
The Slovak national flag, left, flutters next to the flag of European Union in front of the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia on Friday, April 5, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2026
World
Slovakia May Block Ukraine's Accession to EU - Parliament's Deputy Speaker
19 April, 10:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала