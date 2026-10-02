https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/us-coast-guard-says-intercepted-vessel-carrying-fuel-for-cuba-1124827562.html

US Coast Guard Says Intercepted Vessel Carrying Fuel for Cuba

US Coast Guard Says Intercepted Vessel Carrying Fuel for Cuba

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States Coast Guard (USCG) on Friday announced that it has seized a vessel shipping a fuel cargo to Cuba. 02.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-02T18:51+0000

2026-10-02T18:51+0000

2026-10-02T18:51+0000

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"The Coast Guard concluded the successful interdiction of the Motor Vessel (M/V) Grace, following a coordinated international enforcement effort confirming the vessel’s illicit trafficking of fuel to Cuba," USCG said in a press release. The vessel was seized in the Caribbean Sea in early September. Once intercepted, it was diverted to Mexican waters where the Mexican Navy inspected it and confirmed the presence of a significant amount of fuel in the ballast tanks as well as in multiple containers. "In support of US Government policy and in coordination with interagency and international partners, the United States Coast Guard continues to conduct operations to counter illicit maritime activity by dark fleet, stateless and vessels that fail to adhere to international standards," USCG continued. In recent months, the United States has increased its sanctions pressure against Cuba. In late January, the US authorized duties on imports from countries supplying the island with oil and declared a state of emergency due to an alleged Cuban threat to US national security. The measure has exacerbated Cuba's fuel shortage, impacting electricity generation, transportation, food production, healthcare, and education. According to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, since the onset of the blockade, the island has received a single shipment of oil, namely the 100,000 tonnes of crude sent by Russia aboard the Anatoly Kolodkin tanker in late March.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/cuba-ready-for-dialogue-with-us-without-interference-in-internal-affairs--foreign-minister-1124799982.html

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