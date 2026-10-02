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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/us-navy-reconnaissance-plane-patrols-middle-east-for-9-hours---flight-data-1124826316.html
US Navy Reconnaissance Plane Patrols Middle East for 9 Hours - Flight Data
US Navy Reconnaissance Plane Patrols Middle East for 9 Hours - Flight Data
Sputnik International
A US Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft conducted a patrol mission in the Middle East on Friday lasting about nine hours, according to flight data reviewed by Sputnik.
2026-10-02T14:55+0000
2026-10-02T14:55+0000
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The aircraft departed from Sakhir air base in Bahrain at approximately 3:30 GMT. After circling Qatar from the Persian Gulf side, it turned south and headed toward the United Arab Emirates. Upon reaching land, the reconnaissance plane flew over the territories of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, frequently performing circling maneuvers. The aircraft periodically disappeared from radar, likely due to its transponders being switched off. The aircraft returned to the base in Bahrain via the same route at approximately 10:30 GMT, having spent roughly nine hours in the skies over the Middle East.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/us-could-intensify-strikes-on-iran-after-midterms---trump-1124818175.html
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US Navy Reconnaissance Plane Patrols Middle East for 9 Hours - Flight Data

14:55 GMT 02.10.2026
CC0 / / P-8A Poseidon
P-8A Poseidon - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft conducted a patrol mission in the Middle East on Friday lasting about nine hours, according to flight data reviewed by Sputnik.
The aircraft departed from Sakhir air base in Bahrain at approximately 3:30 GMT. After circling Qatar from the Persian Gulf side, it turned south and headed toward the United Arab Emirates.
Upon reaching land, the reconnaissance plane flew over the territories of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, frequently performing circling maneuvers. The aircraft periodically disappeared from radar, likely due to its transponders being switched off.
The aircraft returned to the base in Bahrain via the same route at approximately 10:30 GMT, having spent roughly nine hours in the skies over the Middle East.
President Donald Trump speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2026
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