https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/carlson-tears-into-the-idea-of-trusting-ukraine-with-nuclear-weapons-1124828034.html
Carlson Tears Into the Idea of Trusting Ukraine With Nuclear Weapons
Carlson Tears Into the Idea of Trusting Ukraine With Nuclear Weapons
Sputnik International
Tucker Carlson slammed the idea of Ukraine possessing nuclear weapons during a debate with former British minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, pointing to the country’s long-running corruption problems.
2026-10-03T04:59+0000
2026-10-03T04:59+0000
2026-10-03T04:59+0000
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The exchange came during an interview published on October 2, in which the two discussed Ukraine, Russia and European security.Carlson argued that concerns about corruption were among the reasons other countries did not trust Ukraine to retain the Soviet nuclear weapons stationed on its territory after the collapse of the USSR.Ukraine inherited a large Soviet nuclear stockpile after 1991, but did not have full operational control over the weapons. It later agreed to relinquish them and joined the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as a non-nuclear-weapon state, with the transfer of the last nuclear warheads to Russia completed in 1996.
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nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt), russia, ukraine, ussr, tucker carlson, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, nazi, ukrainian neo-nazis, ukrainian conflict
Carlson Tears Into the Idea of Trusting Ukraine With Nuclear Weapons
Tucker Carlson slammed the idea of Ukraine possessing nuclear weapons during a debate with former British minister Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, pointing to the country’s long-running corruption problems.
The exchange came during an interview published on October 2, in which the two discussed Ukraine, Russia and European security.
“Ukraine, being the most corrupt country in Europe, might have already sold those nuclear weapons to bad actors around the world,” Carlson said.
Carlson argued that concerns about corruption were among the reasons other countries did not trust Ukraine to retain the Soviet nuclear weapons stationed on its territory after the collapse of the USSR.
“That’s absolutely true. I’m not denying this. I’m not denying that Ukraine has had enormous corruption and still does...” Rees-Mogg said, acknowledging Ukraine’s corruption problem.
Ukraine inherited a large Soviet nuclear stockpile after 1991, but did not have full operational control over the weapons. It later agreed to relinquish them and joined the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as a non-nuclear-weapon state, with the transfer of the last nuclear warheads to Russia completed in 1996.
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT