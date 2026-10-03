https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/grossi-calls-iaea-cooperation-with-russia-multifaceted-spanning-many-sensitive-issues-1124828559.html

Grossi Calls IAEA Cooperation With Russia Multifaceted, Spanning Many Sensitive Issues

Grossi Calls IAEA Cooperation With Russia Multifaceted, Spanning Many Sensitive Issues

Sputnik International

The cooperation between the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Russia is intensive and multifaceted, spanning many sensitive issues, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik.

2026-10-03T07:20+0000

2026-10-03T07:20+0000

2026-10-03T07:20+0000

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"Russia … has been working with me on very sensitive issues … that have to do with regional crises, that have to do with the situation in your own region, but also nuclear energy … our work with the Russian Federation is very intense, and it's multifaceted," Grossi said. He added that Russia continues to play a significant role in the global nuclear industry. That the IAEA cooperates with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and his team on nuclear safety and security at facilities using Russian technology, specifically in Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Egypt, the director general continued. "I think I know Russia very well, and what its role is globally, politically, economically, and in many other ways," he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/iaea-ready-to-immediately-deploy-inspectors-to-iran-if-requested---grossi-1124810554.html

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russia, international atomic energy agency (iaea), rosatom, cooperation