https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/hamas-calls-on-us-mediators-to-prevent-israel-from-attacking-gaza-during-ceasefire-1124830306.html

Hamas Calls on US, Mediators to Prevent Israel From Attacking Gaza During Ceasefire

Hamas Calls on US, Mediators to Prevent Israel From Attacking Gaza During Ceasefire

Sputnik International

Palestinian movement Hamas on Saturday called on the US administration and the other mediators in its talks with Israel to prevent Israel from using the ceasefire agreement on the Gaza Strip as a cover to continue strikes on Palestinian territory.

2026-10-03T16:24+0000

2026-10-03T16:24+0000

2026-10-03T16:24+0000

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"We call on the mediators and the US administration not to allow [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to use the ceasefire agreement as a cover to continue his mass killings," Hamas said in a statement. Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Gaza City killed at least five people, including four women, local medical services said. The Israeli army did not comment on the strike. On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of the peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The following day, a ceasefire went into effect in the Gaza Strip. In accordance with the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line, retaining control of over 50% of the strip's territory.

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