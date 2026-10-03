https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russian-forces-liberate-novaya-kazachya-in-kharkov-region--mod-1124829181.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novaya Kazachya in Kharkov Region – MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Novaya Kazachya in Kharkov Region – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian army has taken control of the settlement of Novaya Kazachya in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-10-03T09:23+0000
2026-10-03T09:23+0000
2026-10-03T09:23+0000
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"As a result of active offensive actions, control has been established over the settlement of Novaya Kazachya in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a daily situation update.The significance of Novaya Kazachya coming under Russian control, as announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense on October 3, 2026, is mainly tied to its location. The village lies in northern Kharkov region, just a few kilometers from Russia’s Belgorod region, and close to Kazachya Lopan, an important road and rail hub. Its position gives it added importance for controlling local transport routes and movement along the border area.Ukraine lost up to 385 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 250 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 240 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Liberate Novaya Kazachya in Kharkov Region – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army has liberated the settlement of Novaya Kazachya in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of active offensive actions, control has been established over the settlement of Novaya Kazachya in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a daily situation update.
The significance of Novaya Kazachya coming under Russian control, as announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense on October 3, 2026, is mainly tied to its location. The village lies in northern Kharkov region, just a few kilometers from Russia’s Belgorod region, and close to Kazachya Lopan, an important road and rail hub. Its position gives it added importance for controlling local transport routes and movement along the border area.
Ukraine lost up to 385 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr
over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Ukrainian armed formations lost up to 385 servicepeople, an armored combat vehicle, seven vehicles, 155mm Bogdana self-propelled howitzer and three electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 250 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 240 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.