https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russian-forces-liberate-novaya-kazachya-in-kharkov-region--mod-1124829181.html

Russian Forces Liberate Novaya Kazachya in Kharkov Region – MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Novaya Kazachya in Kharkov Region – MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian army has taken control of the settlement of Novaya Kazachya in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-10-03T09:23+0000

2026-10-03T09:23+0000

2026-10-03T09:23+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kharkov

russia

russian defense ministry

russian ministry of defense

liberation

ukraine

armed forces of ukraine

russian armed forces

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119911619_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_14044e8190c679d29cfbcc35505e83bc.jpg

"As a result of active offensive actions, control has been established over the settlement of Novaya Kazachya in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a daily situation update.The significance of Novaya Kazachya coming under Russian control, as announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense on October 3, 2026, is mainly tied to its location. The village lies in northern Kharkov region, just a few kilometers from Russia’s Belgorod region, and close to Kazachya Lopan, an important road and rail hub. Its position gives it added importance for controlling local transport routes and movement along the border area.Ukraine lost up to 385 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 250 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 240 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.

kharkov

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kharkov, russia, russian defense ministry, russian ministry of defense, liberation, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine, russian armed forces