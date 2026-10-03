International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/russian-forces-liberate-novaya-kazachya-in-kharkov-region--mod-1124829181.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novaya Kazachya in Kharkov Region – MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Novaya Kazachya in Kharkov Region – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian army has taken control of the settlement of Novaya Kazachya in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-10-03T09:23+0000
2026-10-03T09:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kharkov
russia
russian defense ministry
russian ministry of defense
liberation
ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
russian armed forces
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119911619_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_14044e8190c679d29cfbcc35505e83bc.jpg
"As a result of active offensive actions, control has been established over the settlement of Novaya Kazachya in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a daily situation update.The significance of Novaya Kazachya coming under Russian control, as announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense on October 3, 2026, is mainly tied to its location. The village lies in northern Kharkov region, just a few kilometers from Russia’s Belgorod region, and close to Kazachya Lopan, an important road and rail hub. Its position gives it added importance for controlling local transport routes and movement along the border area.Ukraine lost up to 385 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 250 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 240 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
kharkov
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119911619_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aaeee59cb0fcc411319070aceb0abbae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kharkov, russia, russian defense ministry, russian ministry of defense, liberation, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine, russian armed forces
kharkov, russia, russian defense ministry, russian ministry of defense, liberation, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine, russian armed forces

Russian Forces Liberate Novaya Kazachya in Kharkov Region – MoD

09:23 GMT 03.10.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army has liberated the settlement of Novaya Kazachya in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of active offensive actions, control has been established over the settlement of Novaya Kazachya in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a daily situation update.
The significance of Novaya Kazachya coming under Russian control, as announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense on October 3, 2026, is mainly tied to its location. The village lies in northern Kharkov region, just a few kilometers from Russia’s Belgorod region, and close to Kazachya Lopan, an important road and rail hub. Its position gives it added importance for controlling local transport routes and movement along the border area.
Ukraine lost up to 385 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Ukrainian armed formations lost up to 385 servicepeople, an armored combat vehicle, seven vehicles, 155mm Bogdana self-propelled howitzer and three electronic warfare stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 250 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 240 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 195 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала