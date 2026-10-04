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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/brazilians-to-vote-in-high-stakes-general-election-on-sunday-1124831804.html
Brazilians to Vote in High-Stakes General Election on Sunday
Brazilians to Vote in High-Stakes General Election on Sunday
Sputnik International
Brazilian voters will go to the polls on Sunday to elect the next president, members of parliament, and governors in all 26 states and the federal district.
2026-10-04T07:07+0000
2026-10-04T07:07+0000
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Flavio Bolsonaro, a 45-year-old senator from the right-wing Liberal Party and a son of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, will challenge 80-year-old incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Workers' Party in the presidential race. A victory would secure Lula da Silva an unprecedented fourth presidential term. If no candidate crosses the 50% threshold, a runoff will be called for October 25. According to a Datafolha poll published on September 24, Lula da Silva is projected to win 40% of the vote in the first round, versus Bolsonaro's 36%. In a runoff, Lula da Silva would take 47% of the vote and Bolsonaro 45%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/lavrov-holds-phone-conversation-with-brazilian-foreign-minister---russian-mfa-1124641555.html
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Brazilians to Vote in High-Stakes General Election on Sunday

07:07 GMT 04.10.2026
© Photo : Unsplash / Davi CostaA view on Rio-de-Janeiro, Brazil
A view on Rio-de-Janeiro, Brazil - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2026
© Photo : Unsplash / Davi Costa
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazilian voters will go to the polls on Sunday to elect the next president, members of parliament, and governors in all 26 states and the federal district.
Flavio Bolsonaro, a 45-year-old senator from the right-wing Liberal Party and a son of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, will challenge 80-year-old incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Workers' Party in the presidential race.
A victory would secure Lula da Silva an unprecedented fourth presidential term. If no candidate crosses the 50% threshold, a runoff will be called for October 25.
According to a Datafolha poll published on September 24, Lula da Silva is projected to win 40% of the vote in the first round, versus Bolsonaro's 36%. In a runoff, Lula da Silva would take 47% of the vote and Bolsonaro 45%.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2026
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Lavrov Holds Phone Conversation With Brazilian Foreign Minister - Russian MFA
28 August, 15:21 GMT
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