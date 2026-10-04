https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/delegates-from-69-states-view-russias-newest-weapons-at-center-2026-drills---mod-1124834459.html

Delegates From 69 States View Russia's Newest Weapons at Center-2026 Drills - MoD

Delegates From 69 States View Russia's Newest Weapons at Center-2026 Drills - MoD

Sputnik International

Around 200 foreign delegates from 69 countries saw Russia's newest weapons at the Chebarkulsky training ground in the Chelyabinsk Region during the Center-2026 drills, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-10-04T15:40+0000

2026-10-04T15:40+0000

2026-10-04T15:40+0000

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Representatives of foreign defense ministries visited an exhibition of new products from the Russian defense industry and observed the actions of troops at the Chebarkulsky training ground. Foreign guests also had the opportunity to observe the execution of practical actions by units of the Russian armed forces and foreign military contingents in the coalition forces during the main stage of the exercise, the ministry said. "Representatives of 41 countries took part in the exercise. Such a number of participants was represented for the first time," the statement added. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, six foreign states (Belarus, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan and Tajikistan) sent their military contingents. The defense ministries of Kazakhstan and Congo were represented as operational groups, with 33 states participating as observers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/putin-observes-center-2026-drills-focused-on-repelling-external-threats-1124826888.html

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russia, chelyabinsk region, belarus, russian defense ministry, drills, weapons, russian weapons