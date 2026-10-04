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Delegates From 69 States View Russia's Newest Weapons at Center-2026 Drills - MoD
Delegates From 69 States View Russia's Newest Weapons at Center-2026 Drills - MoD
Sputnik International
Around 200 foreign delegates from 69 countries saw Russia's newest weapons at the Chebarkulsky training ground in the Chelyabinsk Region during the Center-2026 drills, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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Representatives of foreign defense ministries visited an exhibition of new products from the Russian defense industry and observed the actions of troops at the Chebarkulsky training ground. Foreign guests also had the opportunity to observe the execution of practical actions by units of the Russian armed forces and foreign military contingents in the coalition forces during the main stage of the exercise, the ministry said. "Representatives of 41 countries took part in the exercise. Such a number of participants was represented for the first time," the statement added. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, six foreign states (Belarus, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan and Tajikistan) sent their military contingents. The defense ministries of Kazakhstan and Congo were represented as operational groups, with 33 states participating as observers.
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Delegates From 69 States View Russia's Newest Weapons at Center-2026 Drills - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Around 200 foreign delegates from 69 countries saw Russia's newest weapons at the Chebarkulsky training ground in the Chelyabinsk Region during the Center-2026 drills, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Representatives of foreign defense ministries visited an exhibition of new products from the Russian defense industry and observed the actions of troops at the Chebarkulsky training ground
.
"About 200 representatives of the leadership of defense ministries, the military-diplomatic corps and observers from 69 foreign states visited an exhibition of the newest and promising models of Russian weapons, military and special equipment deployed at the Chebarkulsky training ground during the Center-2026 strategic command-and-staff exercise," the statement read.
Foreign guests also had the opportunity to observe the execution of practical actions by units of the Russian armed forces and foreign military contingents in the coalition forces during the main stage of the exercise, the ministry said.
"Representatives of 41 countries took part in the exercise. Such a number of participants was represented for the first time," the statement added.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, six foreign states (Belarus, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan and Tajikistan) sent their military contingents. The defense ministries of Kazakhstan and Congo were represented as operational groups, with 33 states participating as observers.