https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/iran-keeps-diplomatic-door-open-warns-us-against-new-strikes-1124832057.html
Iran Keeps Diplomatic Door Open, Warns US Against New Strikes
Iran Keeps Diplomatic Door Open, Warns US Against New Strikes
Sputnik International
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is open to diplomacy but will respond decisively if the US resumes strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.
2026-10-04T09:03+0000
2026-10-04T09:03+0000
2026-10-04T09:04+0000
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"If our enemies again want to follow the path of military confrontation, our response will be more powerful than before. We will defend ourselves with greater force than in the past. If they seek diplomatic paths, we remain equally ready to achieve a just and dignified solution to end this war," Araghchi said at a meeting with heads of foreign diplomatic missions.Iran has conveyed its view to mediators regarding the US response to its proposals on conflict settlement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.Resolving the situation in the Strait of Hormuz requires the fulfillment of a number of conditions, the spokesman added. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran was ready to open the Strait of Hormuz provided the conditions set out by Iran are met, including putting a halt to hostilities on all fronts, lifting naval blockade and unblocking assets.
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Iran Keeps Diplomatic Door Open, Warns US Against New Strikes
09:03 GMT 04.10.2026 (Updated: 09:04 GMT 04.10.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is open to diplomacy but will respond decisively if the US resumes strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.
"If our enemies again want to follow the path of military confrontation, our response will be more powerful than before. We will defend ourselves with greater force than in the past. If they seek diplomatic paths, we remain equally ready to achieve a just and dignified solution to end this war," Araghchi said at a meeting with heads of foreign diplomatic missions.
Iran has conveyed its view to mediators regarding the US response to its proposals on conflict settlement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.
"Our position [on the US response to Iran's proposals] was conveyed to mediators during a brief stop in Doha... As for a number of details, we will study the issue and communicate a more detailed point of view to the opposing side later," Baqaei told a briefing.
Resolving the situation in the Strait of Hormuz
requires the fulfillment of a number of conditions, the spokesman added. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran was ready to open the Strait of Hormuz provided the conditions set out by Iran are met, including putting a halt to hostilities on all fronts, lifting naval blockade and unblocking assets.