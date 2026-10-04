https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/iran-keeps-diplomatic-door-open-warns-us-against-new-strikes-1124832057.html

Iran Keeps Diplomatic Door Open, Warns US Against New Strikes

Iran Keeps Diplomatic Door Open, Warns US Against New Strikes

Sputnik International

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is open to diplomacy but will respond decisively if the US resumes strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

2026-10-04T09:03+0000

2026-10-04T09:03+0000

2026-10-04T09:04+0000

us-israel war on iran

abbas araghchi

middle east

iran

strait of hormuz

doha

iranian foreign ministry

us

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/12/1124144441_0:50:3465:1999_1920x0_80_0_0_24c53879bee7fa451858f980dee16d14.jpg

"If our enemies again want to follow the path of military confrontation, our response will be more powerful than before. We will defend ourselves with greater force than in the past. If they seek diplomatic paths, we remain equally ready to achieve a just and dignified solution to end this war," Araghchi said at a meeting with heads of foreign diplomatic missions.Iran has conveyed its view to mediators regarding the US response to its proposals on conflict settlement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.Resolving the situation in the Strait of Hormuz requires the fulfillment of a number of conditions, the spokesman added. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran was ready to open the Strait of Hormuz provided the conditions set out by Iran are met, including putting a halt to hostilities on all fronts, lifting naval blockade and unblocking assets.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/iran-awaiting-final-us-response-via-intermediaries-regarding-hormuz-proposal---araghchi-1124800156.html

iran

strait of hormuz

doha

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

abbas araghchi, middle east, iran, strait of hormuz, doha, iranian foreign ministry, us