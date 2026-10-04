International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russian-cosmonaut-pyotr-dubrov-assumes-command-of-international-space-station-1124834156.html
Russian Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov Assumes Command of International Space Station
Russian Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov Assumes Command of International Space Station
Sputnik International
Russian cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov on Sunday assumed command of the International Space Station (ISS), taking over the role from NASA astronaut Jessica Meir.
2026-10-04T15:36+0000
2026-10-04T15:36+0000
world
russia
nasa
spacex
international space station (iss)
earth
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119117345_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_e6a10500eaf229b2fed6e26a98c1a9d7.jpg
"It has a special meaning for me today, because 69 years ago on this day, the first Sputnik was launched," Dubrov said during the change of command ceremony streamed online by NASA. The cosmonaut called the ISS an excellent symbol of international cooperation. Meir handed the symbolic key to the ISS to her Russian counterpart. After the ceremony, the SpaceX Crew-12 will begin preparations for the spacecraft to undock from the station and return to Earth. On Thursday, SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft with NASA's Crew-13 mission that includes Russian cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov, Jessica Watkins (NASA), Luke Delaney (NASA) and Joshua Kutryk (Canadian Space Agency) successfully docked to the ISS.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/spacex-delays-crew-dragon-undocking-again-over-unfavorable-weather-conditions-in-florida-1120532002.html
russia
earth
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119117345_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_170325c4a9ad9da8ca8ec7cb60086c7e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, nasa, spacex, international space station (iss), earth
russia, nasa, spacex, international space station (iss), earth

Russian Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov Assumes Command of International Space Station

15:36 GMT 04.10.2026
© AP Photo / Roscosmos State Space CorporationThis undated photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station. On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Russian space agency said there was a leak in a backup coolant line for a new science lab at the station, but the crew and station aren't in danger
This undated photo provided by Roscosmos shows the International Space Station. On Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, the Russian space agency said there was a leak in a backup coolant line for a new science lab at the station, but the crew and station aren't in danger - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2026
© AP Photo / Roscosmos State Space Corporation
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov on Sunday assumed command of the International Space Station (ISS), taking over the role from NASA astronaut Jessica Meir.
"It has a special meaning for me today, because 69 years ago on this day, the first Sputnik was launched," Dubrov said during the change of command ceremony streamed online by NASA.
The cosmonaut called the ISS an excellent symbol of international cooperation.
Meir handed the symbolic key to the ISS to her Russian counterpart.
After the ceremony, the SpaceX Crew-12 will begin preparations for the spacecraft to undock from the station and return to Earth.
On Thursday, SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft with NASA's Crew-13 mission that includes Russian cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov, Jessica Watkins (NASA), Luke Delaney (NASA) and Joshua Kutryk (Canadian Space Agency) successfully docked to the ISS.
In this Saturday, April 24, 2021, file photo made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station for docking. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2024
Beyond Politics
SpaceX Delays Crew Dragon Undocking Again Over Unfavorable Weather Conditions in Florida
13 October 2024, 10:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала