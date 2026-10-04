https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russian-cosmonaut-pyotr-dubrov-assumes-command-of-international-space-station-1124834156.html

Russian Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov Assumes Command of International Space Station

Russian Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov Assumes Command of International Space Station

Sputnik International

Russian cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov on Sunday assumed command of the International Space Station (ISS), taking over the role from NASA astronaut Jessica Meir.

2026-10-04T15:36+0000

2026-10-04T15:36+0000

2026-10-04T15:36+0000

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"It has a special meaning for me today, because 69 years ago on this day, the first Sputnik was launched," Dubrov said during the change of command ceremony streamed online by NASA. The cosmonaut called the ISS an excellent symbol of international cooperation. Meir handed the symbolic key to the ISS to her Russian counterpart. After the ceremony, the SpaceX Crew-12 will begin preparations for the spacecraft to undock from the station and return to Earth. On Thursday, SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft with NASA's Crew-13 mission that includes Russian cosmonaut Sergey Teteryatnikov, Jessica Watkins (NASA), Luke Delaney (NASA) and Joshua Kutryk (Canadian Space Agency) successfully docked to the ISS.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241013/spacex-delays-crew-dragon-undocking-again-over-unfavorable-weather-conditions-in-florida-1120532002.html

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