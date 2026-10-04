https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/trump-lukashenko-meeting-must-ripen---belarusian-foreign-minister-1124832180.html
Trump-Lukashenko Meeting Must 'Ripen' - Belarusian Foreign Minister
Trump-Lukashenko Meeting Must 'Ripen' - Belarusian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
A meeting between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and US President Donald Trump must "ripen," and a good substance is needed for it, which could be laid into agreements and subsequently implemented, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov told Sputnik.
2026-10-04T09:07+0000
2026-10-04T09:07+0000
2026-10-04T09:07+0000
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"The meeting must ripen - not just to 'have a talk,'" the minister said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Special messages were repeatedly conveyed to Lukashenko through Trump's envoys, and there were reciprocal, very benevolent messages and telephone conversations between the presidents of the two countries, he added. On September 11, Lukashenko said that a meeting with Trump would be very useful for Belarus. He added that Belarus is ready to work together with the US to normalize relations.
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belarus, donald trump, alexander lukashenko, the united nations (un), un general assembly
Trump-Lukashenko Meeting Must 'Ripen' - Belarusian Foreign Minister
UN (Sputnik) - A meeting between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and US President Donald Trump must "ripen," and a good substance is needed for it, which could be laid into agreements and subsequently implemented, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov told Sputnik.
"The meeting must ripen - not just to 'have a talk,'" the minister said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Special messages were repeatedly conveyed to Lukashenko through Trump's envoys, and there were reciprocal, very benevolent messages and telephone conversations between the presidents of the two countries, he added.
"There is contact, but to hold a meeting, a very good substance is needed, which could be laid into certain agreements that will then be implemented by the parties and bring closer the resolution of all issues needed both by us and by the US side," Ryzhenkov said.
On September 11, Lukashenko
said that a meeting with Trump would be very useful for Belarus. He added that Belarus is ready to work together with the US to normalize relations.