https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/trump-lukashenko-meeting-must-ripen---belarusian-foreign-minister-1124832180.html

Trump-Lukashenko Meeting Must 'Ripen' - Belarusian Foreign Minister

Trump-Lukashenko Meeting Must 'Ripen' - Belarusian Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

A meeting between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and US President Donald Trump must "ripen," and a good substance is needed for it, which could be laid into agreements and subsequently implemented, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov told Sputnik.

2026-10-04T09:07+0000

2026-10-04T09:07+0000

2026-10-04T09:07+0000

world

belarus

donald trump

alexander lukashenko

the united nations (un)

un general assembly

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/105443/23/1054432319_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8c1f7a626ffd3104f9a53c196ee49c68.jpg

"The meeting must ripen - not just to 'have a talk,'" the minister said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Special messages were repeatedly conveyed to Lukashenko through Trump's envoys, and there were reciprocal, very benevolent messages and telephone conversations between the presidents of the two countries, he added. On September 11, Lukashenko said that a meeting with Trump would be very useful for Belarus. He added that Belarus is ready to work together with the US to normalize relations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/belarus-expects-stronger-cooperation-between-sco-un---lukashenko-1124657713.html

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belarus, donald trump, alexander lukashenko, the united nations (un), un general assembly