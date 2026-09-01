https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/belarus-expects-stronger-cooperation-between-sco-un---lukashenko-1124657713.html

Belarus Expects Stronger Cooperation Between SCO, UN - Lukashenko

Belarus Expects Stronger Cooperation Between SCO, UN - Lukashenko

Sputnik International

Belarus expects stronger cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the United Nations, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

2026-09-01T11:03+0000

2026-09-01T11:03+0000

2026-09-01T11:03+0000

world

alexander lukashenko

belarus

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

cooperation

the united nations (un)

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"We expect to see results from the enhanced cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the United Nations," Lukashenko said during a meeting in the SCO+ format. He added that no global problem can be resolved without the SCO members.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/lukashenko-calls-on-sco-to-expand-contacts-with-other-international-organizations-1124655427.html

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alexander lukashenko, belarus, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), cooperation, the united nations (un)