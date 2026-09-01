https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/belarus-expects-stronger-cooperation-between-sco-un---lukashenko-1124657713.html
Belarus Expects Stronger Cooperation Between SCO, UN - Lukashenko
Belarus Expects Stronger Cooperation Between SCO, UN - Lukashenko
Sputnik International
Belarus expects stronger cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the United Nations, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.
2026-09-01T11:03+0000
2026-09-01T11:03+0000
2026-09-01T11:03+0000
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"We expect to see results from the enhanced cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the United Nations," Lukashenko said during a meeting in the SCO+ format. He added that no global problem can be resolved without the SCO members.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/lukashenko-calls-on-sco-to-expand-contacts-with-other-international-organizations-1124655427.html
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alexander lukashenko, belarus, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), cooperation, the united nations (un)
Belarus Expects Stronger Cooperation Between SCO, UN - Lukashenko
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Belarus expects stronger cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the United Nations, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.
"We expect to see results from the enhanced cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the United Nations," Lukashenko said during a meeting in the SCO+ format.
He added that no global problem can be resolved without the SCO members
.