International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/belarus-expects-stronger-cooperation-between-sco-un---lukashenko-1124657713.html
Belarus Expects Stronger Cooperation Between SCO, UN - Lukashenko
Belarus Expects Stronger Cooperation Between SCO, UN - Lukashenko
Sputnik International
Belarus expects stronger cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the United Nations, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.
2026-09-01T11:03+0000
2026-09-01T11:03+0000
world
alexander lukashenko
belarus
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
cooperation
the united nations (un)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/01/1124657554_0:188:2971:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_1d92b354c5a0f52aef2e2b6915782df5.jpg
"We expect to see results from the enhanced cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the United Nations," Lukashenko said during a meeting in the SCO+ format. He added that no global problem can be resolved without the SCO members.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/lukashenko-calls-on-sco-to-expand-contacts-with-other-international-organizations-1124655427.html
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/01/1124657554_120:0:2849:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6d7b23d4da2399d2c291c43b1077a552.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
alexander lukashenko, belarus, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), cooperation, the united nations (un)
alexander lukashenko, belarus, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), cooperation, the united nations (un)

Belarus Expects Stronger Cooperation Between SCO, UN - Lukashenko

11:03 GMT 01.09.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during meeting in the SCO+ format
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during meeting in the SCO+ format - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2026
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Belarus expects stronger cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the United Nations, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.
"We expect to see results from the enhanced cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the United Nations," Lukashenko said during a meeting in the SCO+ format.
He added that no global problem can be resolved without the SCO members.
SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2026
World
Lukashenko Calls on SCO to Expand Contacts With Other International Organizations
07:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала