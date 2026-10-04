https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/trump-praises-ties-with-nuclear-armed-dprk-while-ruling-out-nukes-for-iran-1124831205.html
Trump Praises Ties With Nuclear-Armed DPRK While Ruling out Nukes for Iran
Trump Praises Ties With Nuclear-Armed DPRK While Ruling out Nukes for Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump pointed to North Korea’s nuclear arsenal as a reason for maintaining good relations with Kim Jong-un, before contrasting Washington’s approach to Pyongyang with its position on Iran.
2026-10-04T04:46+0000
2026-10-04T04:46+0000
2026-10-04T04:48+0000
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Speaking at a campaign rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on October 3, Trump praised his relationship with the North Korean leader.Trump did not explain the basis for the figure of 112. In August, he had cited a substantially different number, claiming North Korea possessed 57 nuclear weapons.He then immediately contrasted the DPRK with Iran.The remarks mark another striking turn in Trump’s rhetoric toward Pyongyang. During his first term, tensions between Washington and North Korea escalated sharply in 2017, when Trump warned that the DPRK could face “fire and fury” if it continued threatening the United States.That confrontation was followed by an abrupt shift toward personal diplomacy. Trump and Kim Jong-un met in Singapore in June 2018, in Hanoi in February 2019 and again at Panmunjom later that year.Trump has continued to emphasize his personal relationship with Kim and has recently signaled an interest in renewed engagement with Pyongyang.His latest remarks also create a sharp contrast with Washington’s position toward Tehran: Trump presented North Korea’s existing nuclear arsenal as a reason why maintaining good relations is desirable, while simultaneously insisting that Iran would never be permitted to acquire a nuclear missile.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/kim-jong-un-oversees-1000-km-hypersonic-missile-drill-1124830910.html
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Trump Praises Ties With Nuclear-Armed DPRK While Ruling out Nukes for Iran
04:46 GMT 04.10.2026 (Updated: 04:48 GMT 04.10.2026)
US President Donald Trump pointed to North Korea’s nuclear arsenal as a reason for maintaining good relations with Kim Jong-un, before contrasting Washington’s approach to Pyongyang with its position on Iran.
Speaking at a campaign rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on October 3, Trump praised his relationship with the North Korean leader.
“When people have 112 nuclear missiles, it’s nice to get along,” Trump said.
Trump did not explain the basis for the figure of 112. In August, he had cited a substantially different number, claiming North Korea possessed 57 nuclear weapons.
He then immediately contrasted the DPRK with Iran.
“But here’s the difference. Iran will never have a nuclear missile,” Trump said.
The remarks mark another striking turn in Trump’s rhetoric toward Pyongyang. During his first term, tensions between Washington and North Korea escalated sharply in 2017, when Trump warned that the DPRK could face “fire and fury” if it continued threatening the United States.
That confrontation was followed by an abrupt shift toward personal diplomacy. Trump and Kim Jong-un met in Singapore in June 2018, in Hanoi in February 2019 and again at Panmunjom later that year.
Trump has continued to emphasize his personal relationship with Kim and has recently signaled an interest in renewed engagement with Pyongyang.
His latest remarks also create a sharp contrast with Washington’s position toward Tehran: Trump presented North Korea’s existing nuclear arsenal as a reason why maintaining good relations is desirable, while simultaneously insisting that Iran would never be permitted to acquire a nuclear missile.