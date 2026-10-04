International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/trump-praises-ties-with-nuclear-armed-dprk-while-ruling-out-nukes-for-iran-1124831205.html
Trump Praises Ties With Nuclear-Armed DPRK While Ruling out Nukes for Iran
Trump Praises Ties With Nuclear-Armed DPRK While Ruling out Nukes for Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump pointed to North Korea’s nuclear arsenal as a reason for maintaining good relations with Kim Jong-un, before contrasting Washington’s approach to Pyongyang with its position on Iran.
2026-10-04T04:46+0000
2026-10-04T04:48+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
kim jong un
north korea
us-iran relations
iran nuclear deal
iran
us
nuclear weapons
nuclear deterrent
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/13/1123849903_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_78256f0d1a785f13a8d8209882f87f76.jpg
Speaking at a campaign rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on October 3, Trump praised his relationship with the North Korean leader.Trump did not explain the basis for the figure of 112. In August, he had cited a substantially different number, claiming North Korea possessed 57 nuclear weapons.He then immediately contrasted the DPRK with Iran.The remarks mark another striking turn in Trump’s rhetoric toward Pyongyang. During his first term, tensions between Washington and North Korea escalated sharply in 2017, when Trump warned that the DPRK could face “fire and fury” if it continued threatening the United States.That confrontation was followed by an abrupt shift toward personal diplomacy. Trump and Kim Jong-un met in Singapore in June 2018, in Hanoi in February 2019 and again at Panmunjom later that year.Trump has continued to emphasize his personal relationship with Kim and has recently signaled an interest in renewed engagement with Pyongyang.His latest remarks also create a sharp contrast with Washington’s position toward Tehran: Trump presented North Korea’s existing nuclear arsenal as a reason why maintaining good relations is desirable, while simultaneously insisting that Iran would never be permitted to acquire a nuclear missile.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/kim-jong-un-oversees-1000-km-hypersonic-missile-drill-1124830910.html
north korea
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/13/1123849903_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e9d04a43fa67636d300700e2143e6d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, kim jong un, north korea, us-iran relations, iran nuclear deal, iran, us, nuclear weapons, nuclear deterrent, nuclear capabilities
donald trump, kim jong un, north korea, us-iran relations, iran nuclear deal, iran, us, nuclear weapons, nuclear deterrent, nuclear capabilities

Trump Praises Ties With Nuclear-Armed DPRK While Ruling out Nukes for Iran

04:46 GMT 04.10.2026 (Updated: 04:48 GMT 04.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan
President Donald Trump, center, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, behind him at right, while addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump pointed to North Korea’s nuclear arsenal as a reason for maintaining good relations with Kim Jong-un, before contrasting Washington’s approach to Pyongyang with its position on Iran.
Speaking at a campaign rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on October 3, Trump praised his relationship with the North Korean leader.
“When people have 112 nuclear missiles, it’s nice to get along,” Trump said.
Trump did not explain the basis for the figure of 112. In August, he had cited a substantially different number, claiming North Korea possessed 57 nuclear weapons.
He then immediately contrasted the DPRK with Iran.
“But here’s the difference. Iran will never have a nuclear missile,” Trump said.
The remarks mark another striking turn in Trump’s rhetoric toward Pyongyang. During his first term, tensions between Washington and North Korea escalated sharply in 2017, when Trump warned that the DPRK could face “fire and fury” if it continued threatening the United States.
That confrontation was followed by an abrupt shift toward personal diplomacy. Trump and Kim Jong-un met in Singapore in June 2018, in Hanoi in February 2019 and again at Panmunjom later that year.
Trump has continued to emphasize his personal relationship with Kim and has recently signaled an interest in renewed engagement with Pyongyang.
His latest remarks also create a sharp contrast with Washington’s position toward Tehran: Trump presented North Korea’s existing nuclear arsenal as a reason why maintaining good relations is desirable, while simultaneously insisting that Iran would never be permitted to acquire a nuclear missile.
Kim Jong-un oversees hypersonic missile drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2026
Military
Kim Jong-un Oversees 1,000-km Hypersonic Missile Drill
04:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала