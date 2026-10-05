https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/europe-doesnt-have-the-locomotives-ukraine-needs-to-restore-its-rail-infrastructure--1124838728.html

Europe Doesn't Have the Locomotives Ukraine Needs to Restore Its Rail Infrastructure

Europe Doesn't Have the Locomotives Ukraine Needs to Restore Its Rail Infrastructure

Sputnik International

Europe’s rolling stock runs on 1,435 mm gauge rails, incompatible with the 1,520 mm gauge left over in Ukraine from the Czarist and Soviet periods, military expert Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik, commenting on a Ukrainian minister’s remarks to UK business media that Ukraine has run out of locomotives, and would be seeking new ones from Europe.

2026-10-05T14:01+0000

2026-10-05T14:01+0000

2026-10-05T16:56+0000

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Complicating matters, Kiev needs diesel-electric locomotives, not electric ones, “because its electric power infrastructure has been completely destroyed and is now practically non-functional, unable to provide the traction power required for these trains.”The Baltics and Finland also have some diesel capabilities of the right gauge, but the former are “making do with what remained” after the Soviet collapse, and are unlikely to have more than 40 diesel electric locomotives between them (and possibly as few as ten). “In Ukraine’s case, maintaining railway operations requires hundreds.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/systematic-russian-strikes-devastating-not-only-ukraines-mic-but-state-administration-as-a-whole-1124833570.html

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