https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/systematic-russian-strikes-devastating-not-only-ukraines-mic-but-state-administration-as-a-whole-1124833570.html

Systematic Russian Strikes ‘Devastating’ Not Only Ukraine’s MIC, But State Administration as a Whole

Systematic Russian Strikes ‘Devastating’ Not Only Ukraine’s MIC, But State Administration as a Whole

Sputnik International

“The impact is devastating when we’re talking about the infrastructure underpinning all this,” military expert Alexei Sukonkin told Sputnik, commenting on the Russian MoD’s announcement that it would intensify strikes after Zelensky declared he would “double down” on attacks on Russian energy sites in response to attacks.

2026-10-04T13:04+0000

2026-10-04T13:04+0000

2026-10-04T13:04+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

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Russia’s tactic of attacks on bridges in Kiev isn’t “just for the sake of dramatic visuals,” the observer added. “This is a strategic objective: to sever transport links in a city that is both the most populous and has the heaviest concentration of military-industrial facilities.”“Striking bridges – even if they aren’t completely brought down – renders them inoperable after a certain number of hits…It also further degrades Ukraine combat potential, which is already limited compared to what it was. Ultimately, the path to victory must be built on the consistency and inevitability of these strikes,” Sukonkin said.Up the Escalation Ladder“It’s difficult to fathom what is going on in [Ukrainian leaders’] minds,” military analyst and Arsenal of the Fatherland magazine contributor Alexander Sinyugin told Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky’s threats to ramp up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure after Russia’s latest strikes.“We can only surmise that Zelensky wants to raise the stakes in this conflict – not merely to secure more aid, but to draw European military forces directly into the fray,” the observer explained.A Ukrainian escalation against Russia would be designed, in Zelensky's mind, to provoke a Russian response in Ukraine that’s “even harder” and using “more powerful weaponry, thereby pushing his European handlers toward more decisive action.”Responding to Zelensky's latest threats, Russia's MoD has vowed to ramp up its attacks on Ukraine's MIC and associated infrastructure.Russia is already striking Ukraine’s energy, transport, metallurgy, data center and now bridge infrastructure. Sinyugin expects Russia’s next step up the escalation ladder to include strikes hitting roads and rolling stock, “particularly electric locomotives that haul railcars.”As for Ukraine’s European-sourced drone arsenals, Russian intelligence is already systematically identifying the storage sites inside Ukraine that they’re being delivered to, facilitating strikes against them, “which in turn impacts the Ukrainian armed forces’ ability to strike Russian territory.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russias-strikes-on-kiev-and-other-regions-are-response-to-actions-by-ukrainian-leadership--mod-1124832437.html

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russia-continues-strikes-on-ukrainian-port-infrastructure-vessels---mod-1124831577.html

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volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia