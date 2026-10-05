https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/germanys-crisis-wont-end-in-weimar-it-will-end-in-early-elections-1124835506.html
Germany's Crisis Won't End in Weimar: It Will End in Early Elections
Germany's Crisis Won't End in Weimar: It Will End in Early Elections
Sputnik International
“We are witnessing a situation of political madness, where the current ruling coalition is banking on two ‘dangers’,” international affairs commentator Zarko Rakic told Sputnik, commenting on President Steinmeier’s Unity Day warning that Germany mustn’t let “extremist forces” repeat the history of the Weimar Republic.
2026-10-05T06:31+0000
2026-10-05T06:31+0000
2026-10-05T06:31+0000
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“It’s pointless to spin fairy tales, use flowery metaphors and fabricate historical parallels when people’s pockets are growing empty,” he added, suggesting the Weimar comparison is ridiculous, and that the ruling government’s fundamental problem is its stubborn resistance to change.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/steinmeiers-weimar-warning-designed-to-deflect-from-current-german-governments-failures-1124834596.html
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frank-walter steinmeier, germany, weimar, russia, alternative fuer deutschland (afd)
frank-walter steinmeier, germany, weimar, russia, alternative fuer deutschland (afd)
Germany's Crisis Won't End in Weimar: It Will End in Early Elections
“We are witnessing a situation of political madness, where the current ruling coalition is banking on two ‘dangers’,” international affairs commentator Zarko Rakic told Sputnik, commenting on President Steinmeier’s Unity Day warning that Germany mustn’t let “extremist forces” repeat the history of the Weimar Republic.
These ‘dangers’ are “an external one in the form of Russia, and an internal one in the form of the AfD, the Left and the Greens. They simply invent enemies and conjure up problems out of thin air, but have no intention whatsoever to address the very real, serious economic issues facing Germany,” Rakic explained.
“It’s pointless to spin fairy tales, use flowery metaphors and fabricate historical parallels when people’s pockets are growing empty,” he added, suggesting the Weimar comparison is ridiculous, and that the ruling government’s fundamental problem is its stubborn resistance to change.
“No one is going to say ‘let’s carry out serious reforms’. Even if someone in the coalition were to propose them, the others would reject them. In other words, nothing will come of it. Germany will have to hold early elections – it’s game over,” Rakic summed up.