https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/germanys-crisis-wont-end-in-weimar-it-will-end-in-early-elections-1124835506.html

Germany's Crisis Won't End in Weimar: It Will End in Early Elections

Germany's Crisis Won't End in Weimar: It Will End in Early Elections

Sputnik International

“We are witnessing a situation of political madness, where the current ruling coalition is banking on two ‘dangers’,” international affairs commentator Zarko Rakic told Sputnik, commenting on President Steinmeier’s Unity Day warning that Germany mustn’t let “extremist forces” repeat the history of the Weimar Republic.

2026-10-05T06:31+0000

2026-10-05T06:31+0000

2026-10-05T06:31+0000

analysis

frank-walter steinmeier

germany

weimar

russia

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

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“It’s pointless to spin fairy tales, use flowery metaphors and fabricate historical parallels when people’s pockets are growing empty,” he added, suggesting the Weimar comparison is ridiculous, and that the ruling government’s fundamental problem is its stubborn resistance to change.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/steinmeiers-weimar-warning-designed-to-deflect-from-current-german-governments-failures-1124834596.html

germany

weimar

russia

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frank-walter steinmeier, germany, weimar, russia, alternative fuer deutschland (afd)