https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/steinmeiers-weimar-warning-designed-to-deflect-from-current-german-governments-failures-1124834596.html

Steinmeier's Weimar Warning Designed to Deflect From Current German Government's Failures

Steinmeier's Weimar Warning Designed to Deflect From Current German Government's Failures

Sputnik International

The German president’s warning that the Federal Republic must not repeat the fate of the Weimar Republic, and attack on “extremist forces” over their “intolerable political demagoguery” and “thirst for destruction” is inappropriate from a historical perspective, Germany expert Alexander Kamkin told Sputnik.

2026-10-04T16:37+0000

2026-10-04T16:37+0000

2026-10-04T16:37+0000

analysis

alexander kamkin

frank-walter steinmeier

adolf hitler

germany

weimar

israel

die linke

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

wwi

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“In terms of the weakness of the government, low approval ratings and lack of public trust, the comparison [of modern Germany to Weimar] is valid. During Weimar, Germany saw frequent changes of government, chaotic coalitions, a highly fragmented party landscape, and rising right-wing sentiment.”For starters, today’s Germany “is not the humiliated state it was after WWI, plagued by millions of internal refugees, reparations, territorial losses and national disgrace.” At that time, Hitler’s propaganda successfully convinced people that Jews, Bolshevism and “enemies of Germany” were to blame for all of Germany’s problems.Today, public discontent in Germany “is focused squarely on the government,” not external factors, “and Merz’ approval ratings reveal a profound lack of public confidence in his administration’s course.”More than anything, this revolves around his and his predecessor’s steps to strike “a death blow to the German economy” and “systematically destroy the middle class and small-to-medium-sized businesses” through their economic, immigration and energy policies.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/afd-leader-weidel-says-merz-leading-germany-to-state-bankruptcy-1124705047.html

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alexander kamkin, frank-walter steinmeier, adolf hitler, germany, weimar, israel, die linke, alternative fuer deutschland (afd), wwi