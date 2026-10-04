https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/steinmeiers-weimar-warning-designed-to-deflect-from-current-german-governments-failures-1124834596.html
Steinmeier's Weimar Warning Designed to Deflect From Current German Government's Failures
Steinmeier's Weimar Warning Designed to Deflect From Current German Government's Failures
Sputnik International
The German president’s warning that the Federal Republic must not repeat the fate of the Weimar Republic, and attack on “extremist forces” over their “intolerable political demagoguery” and “thirst for destruction” is inappropriate from a historical perspective, Germany expert Alexander Kamkin told Sputnik.
2026-10-04T16:37+0000
2026-10-04T16:37+0000
2026-10-04T16:37+0000
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alexander kamkin
frank-walter steinmeier
adolf hitler
germany
weimar
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alternative fuer deutschland (afd)
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“In terms of the weakness of the government, low approval ratings and lack of public trust, the comparison [of modern Germany to Weimar] is valid. During Weimar, Germany saw frequent changes of government, chaotic coalitions, a highly fragmented party landscape, and rising right-wing sentiment.”For starters, today’s Germany “is not the humiliated state it was after WWI, plagued by millions of internal refugees, reparations, territorial losses and national disgrace.” At that time, Hitler’s propaganda successfully convinced people that Jews, Bolshevism and “enemies of Germany” were to blame for all of Germany’s problems.Today, public discontent in Germany “is focused squarely on the government,” not external factors, “and Merz’ approval ratings reveal a profound lack of public confidence in his administration’s course.”More than anything, this revolves around his and his predecessor’s steps to strike “a death blow to the German economy” and “systematically destroy the middle class and small-to-medium-sized businesses” through their economic, immigration and energy policies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/eu-prepares-for-possible-merz-exit-as-germanys-political-crisis-deepens-1124823906.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/afd-leader-weidel-says-merz-leading-germany-to-state-bankruptcy-1124705047.html
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alexander kamkin, frank-walter steinmeier, adolf hitler, germany, weimar, israel, die linke, alternative fuer deutschland (afd), wwi
alexander kamkin, frank-walter steinmeier, adolf hitler, germany, weimar, israel, die linke, alternative fuer deutschland (afd), wwi
Steinmeier's Weimar Warning Designed to Deflect From Current German Government's Failures
The German president’s warning that the Federal Republic must not repeat the fate of the Weimar Republic, and attack on “extremist forces” over their “intolerable political demagoguery” and “thirst for destruction” is inappropriate from a historical perspective, Germany expert Alexander Kamkin told Sputnik.
“In terms of the weakness of the government, low approval ratings and lack of public trust, the comparison [of modern Germany to Weimar] is valid. During Weimar, Germany saw frequent changes of government, chaotic coalitions, a highly fragmented party landscape, and rising right-wing sentiment.”
“However, regarding Steinmeier’s insinuation that the growing popularity of the AfD and its potential ascent to power would effectively amount to a resurgence of the NSDAP (which was the subtext of his remarks), I believe this comparison is entirely inappropriate,” Kamkin said.
For starters, today’s Germany “is not the humiliated state it was after WWI, plagued by millions of internal refugees, reparations, territorial losses and national disgrace.” At that time, Hitler’s propaganda successfully convinced people that Jews, Bolshevism and “enemies of Germany” were to blame for all of Germany’s problems.
“AfD has completely distanced itself from any antisemitic agenda and on the contrary, are quite favorably disposed toward Israel and Netanyahu – unlike Die Linke.” At the same time, “the entirety of its ‘extremism’ is centered around its fairly favorable attitude toward Russia and call for the resumption of economic cooperation with our country.”
Today, public discontent in Germany “is focused squarely on the government,” not external factors, “and Merz’ approval ratings reveal a profound lack of public confidence in his administration’s course.”
More than anything, this revolves around his and his predecessor’s steps to strike “a death blow to the German economy” and “systematically destroy the middle class and small-to-medium-sized businesses” through their economic, immigration and energy policies.
Steinmeier’s insinuations are, therefore, little more than a “dirty PR stunt aimed at demonizing political opponents,” Kamkin summed up.