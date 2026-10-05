https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/russian-forces-liberate-samoilovka-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124836563.html
Russian Forces Liberate Samoilovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Samoilovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok have liberated the settlement of Samoilovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-10-05T09:09+0000
2026-10-05T09:09+0000
2026-10-05T09:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
zaporozhye
russia
kharkov
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119326415_0:86:2622:1561_1920x0_80_0_0_6e84828a3955e0213e2dd81877e2391b.jpg
“Units of Battlegroup Vostok continued advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and, through decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Samoilovka in the Zaporozhye region,” the ministry said in its latest briefing.The ministry also said units of Battlegroup Sever are fighting for Varvarovka, Nikolayevka, Lobanovka and Reznikovo in the Kharkov region, while tightening the encirclement of Ukrainian formations in the northeastern part of the region and expanding the outer zone of control.According to the ministry, Russian forces have also completed clearing a smaller encirclement area north of Rublenoye in the Kharkov region.Ukraine lost over 475 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 270 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 255 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 175 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-forces-liberate-shabelnoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region---defense-ministry-1124812225.html
zaporozhye
russia
kharkov
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119326415_214:0:2409:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_5de0e5098663612b3a165fe1e18a1668.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
zaporozhye, russia, kharkov, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
zaporozhye, russia, kharkov, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
Russian Forces Liberate Samoilovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok have liberated the settlement of Samoilovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
“Units of Battlegroup Vostok continued advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and, through decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Samoilovka in the Zaporozhye region,” the ministry said in its latest briefing.
The ministry also said units of Battlegroup Sever are fighting for Varvarovka, Nikolayevka, Lobanovka and Reznikovo in the Kharkov region, while tightening the encirclement of Ukrainian formations in the northeastern part of the region and expanding the outer zone of control.
According to the ministry, Russian forces have also completed clearing a smaller encirclement area north of Rublenoye in the Kharkov region.
Ukraine lost over 475 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 475 military personnel, four armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, two artillery pieces and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 270 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 255 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 175 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
"Four guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS rocket and 861 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.