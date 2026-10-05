International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/russian-forces-liberate-samoilovka-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124836563.html
Russian Forces Liberate Samoilovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Samoilovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok have liberated the settlement of Samoilovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-10-05T09:09+0000
2026-10-05T09:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
zaporozhye
russia
kharkov
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119326415_0:86:2622:1561_1920x0_80_0_0_6e84828a3955e0213e2dd81877e2391b.jpg
“Units of Battlegroup Vostok continued advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and, through decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Samoilovka in the Zaporozhye region,” the ministry said in its latest briefing.The ministry also said units of Battlegroup Sever are fighting for Varvarovka, Nikolayevka, Lobanovka and Reznikovo in the Kharkov region, while tightening the encirclement of Ukrainian formations in the northeastern part of the region and expanding the outer zone of control.According to the ministry, Russian forces have also completed clearing a smaller encirclement area north of Rublenoye in the Kharkov region.Ukraine lost over 475 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 270 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 255 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 175 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-forces-liberate-shabelnoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region---defense-ministry-1124812225.html
zaporozhye
russia
kharkov
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0a/1119326415_214:0:2409:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_5de0e5098663612b3a165fe1e18a1668.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
zaporozhye, russia, kharkov, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
zaporozhye, russia, kharkov, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

Russian Forces Liberate Samoilovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

09:09 GMT 05.10.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok have liberated the settlement of Samoilovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
“Units of Battlegroup Vostok continued advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and, through decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Samoilovka in the Zaporozhye region,” the ministry said in its latest briefing.
The ministry also said units of Battlegroup Sever are fighting for Varvarovka, Nikolayevka, Lobanovka and Reznikovo in the Kharkov region, while tightening the encirclement of Ukrainian formations in the northeastern part of the region and expanding the outer zone of control.
According to the ministry, Russian forces have also completed clearing a smaller encirclement area north of Rublenoye in the Kharkov region.
Ukraine lost over 475 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 475 military personnel, four armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, two artillery pieces and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 270 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 255 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 175 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
"Four guided aerial bombs, a US-made HIMARS rocket and 861 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry said.
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Shabelnoye Settlement in Kharkov Region - Defense Ministry
30 September, 09:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала