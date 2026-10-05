https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/russian-forces-liberate-samoilovka-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1124836563.html

Russian Forces Liberate Samoilovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Samoilovka Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok have liberated the settlement of Samoilovka in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2026-10-05T09:09+0000

2026-10-05T09:09+0000

2026-10-05T09:09+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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armed forces of ukraine

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

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“Units of Battlegroup Vostok continued advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and, through decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Samoilovka in the Zaporozhye region,” the ministry said in its latest briefing.The ministry also said units of Battlegroup Sever are fighting for Varvarovka, Nikolayevka, Lobanovka and Reznikovo in the Kharkov region, while tightening the encirclement of Ukrainian formations in the northeastern part of the region and expanding the outer zone of control.According to the ministry, Russian forces have also completed clearing a smaller encirclement area north of Rublenoye in the Kharkov region.Ukraine lost over 475 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 270 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 255 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 175 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 40 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260930/russian-forces-liberate-shabelnoye-settlement-in-kharkov-region---defense-ministry-1124812225.html

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zaporozhye, russia, kharkov, russian defense ministry, russian armed forces, ukraine, armed forces of ukraine, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)