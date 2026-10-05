https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/ukraines-scam-callers-target-victims-across-europe-and-us--reports-1124834837.html

Ukraine’s Scam-Callers Target Victims Across Europe and US — Reports

Ukraine’s Scam-Callers Target Victims Across Europe and US — Reports

Sputnik International

Ukraine has developed a vast scam-call-center industry employing an estimated 60,000 people and at its peak generating up to $1 billion a month, NZZ am Sonntag reported.

2026-10-05T04:32+0000

2026-10-05T04:32+0000

2026-10-05T04:32+0000

ukraine

switzerland

europe

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

money scam

scam

online scam

proxy war

russia's special operation in ukraine

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Researchers say Russians accounted for only around 10–15% of targets, while victims have been identified in at least 29 countries as operators increasingly turned to Europe and the US.The industry enjoys protection from corrupt officials, with some call centers paying $10,000–15,000 a month for cover.In one Swiss investigation alone, losses linked to a single platform reached nearly 4 million Swiss francs, while Swiss and German citizens were among the main victims of four Ukrainian scam centers identified by investigators.One former operator described victims taking out loans and even selling cars or apartments after being manipulated by Ukrainian scammers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/origins-of-special-military-operation-history-of-ukraine-conflict-1122812466.html

ukraine

switzerland

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ukraine, switzerland, europe, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, money scam, scam, online scam, proxy war