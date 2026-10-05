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Ukraine’s Scam-Callers Target Victims Across Europe and US — Reports
Ukraine’s Scam-Callers Target Victims Across Europe and US — Reports
Sputnik International
Ukraine has developed a vast scam-call-center industry employing an estimated 60,000 people and at its peak generating up to $1 billion a month, NZZ am Sonntag reported.
2026-10-05T04:32+0000
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Researchers say Russians accounted for only around 10–15% of targets, while victims have been identified in at least 29 countries as operators increasingly turned to Europe and the US.The industry enjoys protection from corrupt officials, with some call centers paying $10,000–15,000 a month for cover.In one Swiss investigation alone, losses linked to a single platform reached nearly 4 million Swiss francs, while Swiss and German citizens were among the main victims of four Ukrainian scam centers identified by investigators.One former operator described victims taking out loans and even selling cars or apartments after being manipulated by Ukrainian scammers.
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ukraine, switzerland, europe, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, money scam, scam, online scam, proxy war

Ukraine’s Scam-Callers Target Victims Across Europe and US — Reports

04:32 GMT 05.10.2026
© Sputnik / RIA Novosti / Go to the mediabankComputer equipment at the call center in Berdyansk, which had been abandoned by Ukrainian scammers
Computer equipment at the call center in Berdyansk, which had been abandoned by Ukrainian scammers - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2026
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Ukraine has developed a vast scam-call-center industry employing an estimated 60,000 people and at its peak generating up to $1 billion a month, NZZ am Sonntag reported.
Researchers say Russians accounted for only around 10–15% of targets, while victims have been identified in at least 29 countries as operators increasingly turned to Europe and the US.

The industry enjoys protection from corrupt officials, with some call centers paying $10,000–15,000 a month for cover.

In one Swiss investigation alone, losses linked to a single platform reached nearly 4 million Swiss francs, while Swiss and German citizens were among the main victims of four Ukrainian scam centers identified by investigators.

One former operator described victims taking out loans and even selling cars or apartments after being manipulated by Ukrainian scammers.
Participants of the rallies in support of Ukraine's European integration in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2025
Origins of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Origins of Special Military Operation: History of Ukraine Conflict
19 September 2025, 09:43 GMT
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