Putin to Hold Bilateral Meeting With Xi on Sidelines of APEC Summit - Kremlin Aide
© AP Photo / Aaron FavilaA man walks in front of the APEC 2015 logo in Manila, Philippines on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015
© AP Photo / Aaron Favila
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
"An agreement has been reached. Our leader will meet with the Chinese president, that is for sure. But it is difficult to say yet what time or schedule will be chosen for this in the summit itself," Ushakov told reporters.
No practical arrangements have been made for a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
"No one has yet worked on the practical arrangements for this meeting," Ushakov said when asked about whether a trilateral meeting of the leaders could take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit.
The idea of holding a trilateral meeting between Putin, Xi, and Trump is interesting, and it lingers in the air, Ushakov said, adding that the possibility of this summit will depend on whether the US leader confirms his participation in the APEC summit.
Other key statements:
Putin will visit Turkmenistan on October 8–9 to attend the CIS summit, with leaders of nine CIS countries confirming participation
On October 9, Putin is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
The Caspian Environmental Summit will also be held in Turkmenistan on October 9, bringing together the leaders of Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Azerbaijan
A separate Putin-Pashinyan meeting is not planned, although informal contacts on the sidelines cannot be ruled out
Russia’s trade with CIS countries reached $110B in 2025 and has grown by 12% since the start of 2026, Ushakov said
Moscow considers stronger CIS ties a foreign-policy priority with the Russian language a major unifying force across the bloc
Uzbekistan will assume the CIS chairmanship on January 1, 2027
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders have already sent birthday greetings to Vladimir Putin
2 October, 14:57 GMT