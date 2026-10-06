https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/putin-to-hold-bilateral-meeting-with-xi-on-sidelines-of-apec-summit---kremlin-aide-1124844232.html

Putin to Hold Bilateral Meeting With Xi on Sidelines of APEC Summit - Kremlin Aide

Putin to Hold Bilateral Meeting With Xi on Sidelines of APEC Summit - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

2026-10-06T16:49+0000

2026-10-06T16:49+0000

2026-10-06T16:49+0000

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"An agreement has been reached. Our leader will meet with the Chinese president, that is for sure. But it is difficult to say yet what time or schedule will be chosen for this in the summit itself," Ushakov told reporters.No practical arrangements have been made for a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.The idea of holding a trilateral meeting between Putin, Xi, and Trump is interesting, and it lingers in the air, Ushakov said, adding that the possibility of this summit will depend on whether the US leader confirms his participation in the APEC summit.Other key statements:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/china-welcomes-russias-intention-to-attend-apec-summit---foreign-ministry-1124826433.html

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