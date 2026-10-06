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Russian Orthodox Church Helps Ease Middle East Tensions — Expert
Russian Orthodox Church Helps Ease Middle East Tensions — Expert
Sputnik International
From September 25 to 29, a delegation of the Russian Orthodox Church, headed by Metropolitan Alexy of Chelyabinsk and Miass, visited Lebanon. During the trip, the delegation met Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi in Diman and also held meetings with prominent Lebanese officials.
2026-10-06T12:42+0000
2026-10-06T12:57+0000
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Commenting on the visit, journalist, writer, and professor Baha Ibraghim told Sputnik that, given the current tensions in the Middle East, the participation of the Church in delegations visiting countries such as Lebanon could serve as a kind of prelude to containing political conflicts or helping to resolve them.Ibraghim stressed that the Russian Orthodox Church is not a new actor in the region but rather a form of soft power that builds on a significant historical legacy and works to strengthen cultural ties with many countries across the Middle East.She noted that the Orthodox Church has had a long-standing presence in the region dating back to the 19th century, when it established an extensive network of schools attended by thousands of Arab students. Some of those students later translated major works of Russian literature.According to Ibraghim, amid the current Middle Eastern crisis, the Church’s presence through such delegations can contribute to efforts aimed at containing, easing, or helping resolve political tensions.She added that, in her view, these cultural and religious ties can sometimes be more effective than purely political contacts because they strengthen relations between peoples and encourage rapprochement between different religions and sects.Ibraghim said the Russian Orthodox Church’s work in the Middle East and the broader Arab world could ultimately support future political and economic initiatives by providing a stronger cultural and social foundation.
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Russian Orthodox Church Helps Ease Middle East Tensions — Expert

12:42 GMT 06.10.2026 (Updated: 12:57 GMT 06.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgenya Novozhenina / Go to the mediabankCathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow
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From September 25 to 29, a delegation of the Russian Orthodox Church, headed by Metropolitan Alexy of Chelyabinsk and Miass, visited Lebanon. During the trip, the delegation met Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi in Diman and also held meetings with prominent Lebanese officials.
Commenting on the visit, journalist, writer, and professor Baha Ibraghim told Sputnik that, given the current tensions in the Middle East, the participation of the Church in delegations visiting countries such as Lebanon could serve as a kind of prelude to containing political conflicts or helping to resolve them.
Ibraghim stressed that the Russian Orthodox Church is not a new actor in the region but rather a form of soft power that builds on a significant historical legacy and works to strengthen cultural ties with many countries across the Middle East.
She noted that the Orthodox Church has had a long-standing presence in the region dating back to the 19th century, when it established an extensive network of schools attended by thousands of Arab students. Some of those students later translated major works of Russian literature.
According to Ibraghim, amid the current Middle Eastern crisis, the Church’s presence through such delegations can contribute to efforts aimed at containing, easing, or helping resolve political tensions.
She added that, in her view, these cultural and religious ties can sometimes be more effective than purely political contacts because they strengthen relations between peoples and encourage rapprochement between different religions and sects.
Ibraghim said the Russian Orthodox Church’s work in the Middle East and the broader Arab world could ultimately support future political and economic initiatives by providing a stronger cultural and social foundation.
Russian Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Washington DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2024
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