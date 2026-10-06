https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/ukraines-possible-admission-to-nato-not-on-agenda---rubio-1124843231.html
Ukraine's Possible Admission to NATO Not on Agenda - Rubio
Ukraine's Possible Admission to NATO Not on Agenda - Rubio
Sputnik International
Ukraine's possible admission to NATO is not on the agenda, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
2026-10-06T12:18+0000
2026-10-06T12:18+0000
2026-10-06T12:18+0000
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"Ukraine right now, NATO membership, as you know, is not on the table as we speak, because there is obviously a consensus process that has to happen in order for that unanimity process that has to happen," Rubio told reporters.The United States is focused on bringing an end to the Ukrainian conflict, Marco Rubio said.
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marco rubio, ukraine, nato, nato membership, us, russia
Ukraine's Possible Admission to NATO Not on Agenda - Rubio
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's possible admission to NATO is not on the agenda, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
"Ukraine right now, NATO membership, as you know, is not on the table as we speak, because there is obviously a consensus process that has to happen in order for that unanimity process that has to happen," Rubio told reporters.
The United States is focused on bringing an end to the Ukrainian conflict, Marco Rubio said.
"Right now, we are simply focused when it comes to Ukraine on the ending of this conflict, if that is possible... But we have been clear that there is a role we can play in bringing that war to an end. We want to play a constructive role. We are obviously watching the trend lines there and seeing that is not the direction that it is headed right now," Rubio told reporters.