https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/ukraines-possible-admission-to-nato-not-on-agenda---rubio-1124843231.html

Ukraine's Possible Admission to NATO Not on Agenda - Rubio

Ukraine's Possible Admission to NATO Not on Agenda - Rubio

Sputnik International

Ukraine's possible admission to NATO is not on the agenda, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.

2026-10-06T12:18+0000

2026-10-06T12:18+0000

2026-10-06T12:18+0000

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"Ukraine right now, NATO membership, as you know, is not on the table as we speak, because there is obviously a consensus process that has to happen in order for that unanimity process that has to happen," Rubio told reporters.The United States is focused on bringing an end to the Ukrainian conflict, Marco Rubio said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260823/western-military-aid-to-ukraine-is-not-nato-coordinated-1124618613.html

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