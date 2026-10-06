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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/us-trade-deficit-hits-1056b-high-as-washingtons-global-trade-war-falters-1124844463.html
US Trade Deficit Hits $105.6B High as Washington’s Global Trade War Falters 
US Trade Deficit Hits $105.6B High as Washington’s Global Trade War Falters 
Sputnik International
The gap between US exports and imports hit its highest level since March 2025, undermining the Trump administration’s 17-month effort to redress trade imbalances and perceived ‘unfair treatment’ by the US trade partners using measures like the “Liberation Day” tariffs.
2026-10-06T17:58+0000
2026-10-06T17:58+0000
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Figures released by the Commerce Department Tuesday revealed that imports had shot up by 4.3% to $420.8B in August, while exports climbed only 1.4%, to $315.2B. The gap between them was $105.6B.The deficit jumped 13.7% from the month before, with US business media attributing the double-digit increase to spiking costs of crude oil, gold, and semiconductor imports.The trade figures are another setback for the Trump administration, whose reindustrialization push has suffered major blows caused by runaway energy costs caused by the Iran and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, falling global demand for US goods, spiking raw materials costs, worker shortages, high inflation and out-of-control national debt.
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US Trade Deficit Hits $105.6B High as Washington’s Global Trade War Falters 

17:58 GMT 06.10.2026
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixFILE - Containers are stacked on a cargo ship moving through the Panama Canal's Cocoli locks in Panama City, Feb. 21, 2025.
FILE - Containers are stacked on a cargo ship moving through the Panama Canal's Cocoli locks in Panama City, Feb. 21, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2026
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
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The gap between US exports and imports hit its highest level since March 2025, undermining the Trump administration’s 17-month effort to redress trade imbalances and perceived ‘unfair treatment’ by the US trade partners using measures like the “Liberation Day” tariffs.
Figures released by the Commerce Department Tuesday revealed that imports had shot up by 4.3% to $420.8B in August, while exports climbed only 1.4%, to $315.2B. The gap between them was $105.6B.
The deficit jumped 13.7% from the month before, with US business media attributing the double-digit increase to spiking costs of crude oil, gold, and semiconductor imports.
The trade figures are another setback for the Trump administration, whose reindustrialization push has suffered major blows caused by runaway energy costs caused by the Iran and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, falling global demand for US goods, spiking raw materials costs, worker shortages, high inflation and out-of-control national debt.
President Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2026
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