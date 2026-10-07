https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/europe-obsessed-with-militarization-turning-eu-into-military-political-bloc---kremlin-1124847541.html

Europe’s War Fever Morphing EU Into Military-Political Bloc, Kremlin Warns

Europe’s War Fever Morphing EU Into Military-Political Bloc, Kremlin Warns

Sputnik International

Europe is obsessed with militarization and plans to turn the EU into a military-political bloc, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

2026-10-07T10:40+0000

2026-10-07T10:40+0000

2026-10-07T12:50+0000

world

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

donald trump

russia

france

saudi arabia

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/06/1121622300_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8726e71850b51fcad202622e08686d67.jpg

On EuropeFrench President Emmanuel Macron posted a video online on Tuesday showing a test launch of an M51.3 strategic ballistic missile to convey what he called a "loud and clear message." The concept of militarizing Europe, rooted in a confrontation with Russia, is a dead end and will lead to nothing good, the spokesman cautioned.Russia is open to dialogue and believes any problems should be resolved through it — not through demonstrative missile launches, he added. The student protests in France are an internal French matter, Peskov said. "This is France's internal affair. We have our own students... Of course, schoolchildren who burn down their schools, torch trash cans, and cars, and attack police officers, are unruly pupils," Peskov told reporters.On Russia-US ContactsThe conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be promptly coordinated if there is such an initiative, Peskov said.Earlier this week, Trump said that he planned to have a conversation with Putin shortly."If there is such an initiative, I have no doubt that it will be promptly agreed upon," Peskov told reporters when asked when the leaders' conversation might take place.No substantial agreement has yet been reached on the tentative phone conversation, Peskov added.On India's Contribution to Ukrainian SettlementIndia has expressed its readiness to help settle the conflict in Ukraine, and Moscow is grateful to New Delhi for the initiative, Peskov noted.Earlier in the day, India put forward a three-part plan for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.On Middle EastRussia has voiced concern over the crisis engulfing Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that turmoil in the Persian Gulf has gone "off the scale," Peskov said.Earlier this week, Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said it had struck airports in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, and the southern city of Abha, as well as a Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Jeddah

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/germany-presents-russia-as-artificial-enemy-to-justify-its-costs-of-militarization---kremlin-1124841974.html

russia

france

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, donald trump, russia, france, saudi arabia