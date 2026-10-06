https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/germany-presents-russia-as-artificial-enemy-to-justify-its-costs-of-militarization---kremlin-1124841974.html

Germany Presents Russia as Artificial Enemy to Justify Its Costs of Militarization - Kremlin

Germany Presents Russia as Artificial Enemy to Justify Its Costs of Militarization - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The German leadership is artificially presenting Russia as some ephemeral enemy in order to justify its costs of militarization, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-10-06T09:52+0000

2026-10-06T09:52+0000

2026-10-06T09:52+0000

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"This is, let us say, an informational technique, artificially creating an ephemeral enemy in order to justify the costs of militarization. That is what the Federal Republic of Germany is doing," Peskov told reporters.On Monday, German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) chief Martin Jaeger said stated that there is a risk that Germany could be drawn into an armed conflict with Russia. Russia to Ensure Its Security Amid Lithuania's Plans to Lift Nuclear BanRussia will be forced to take all measures to ensure its security against the background of Lithuania's plans to lift the ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier in the day, the LRT television and radio company reported, citing the speaker of the Lithuanian parliament, Juozas Olekas that the government plans to exclude the provision on the prohibition of weapons of mass destruction on its territory from the constitution in early 2027.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/lithuania-will-be-in-crosshairs-of-russian-nuclear-weapons-if-it-hosts-such-weapons---kremlin--1124715083.html

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