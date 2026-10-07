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Pezeshkian Sends Birthday Greetings to Putin by Phone

Pezeshkian Sends Birthday Greetings to Putin by Phone

Sputnik International

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has sent birthday greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation, Pezeshkian's office said on Wednesday.

2026-10-07T12:13+0000

2026-10-07T12:13+0000

2026-10-07T12:13+0000

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Iran"During a phone conversation, the Iranian president congratulated the Russian president on his birthday, wishing the government and the people [of Russia] greatness, development, and prosperity. The parties also emphasized the importance of continuing and strengthening bilateral strategic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow," the office said in a statement.TurkiyeTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and congratulated him on his birthday, the Turkish presidency said.Erdogan told Putin about Turkiye's readiness to contribute to the establishment of direct contacts between Russia and Ukraine, as well as underscored the importance of working to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, the office added.AzerbaijanAzerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev conveyed birthday wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation, Aliyev's office said.The Russian President, in turn, thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for the congratulations and attention, the office said."During the telephone conversation, the heads of state expressed satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations, exchanged views on the prospects for developing cooperation between countries in various fields," the office said.Republika SrpskaMilorad Dodik, the leader of the ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) party in Republika Srpska, a Serb-majority entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), on Wednesday congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday and thanked him for supporting Republika Srpska and the Serb people."I take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude for the sincere friendship, understanding and unwavering support that he provides to Republika Srpska. I wish President Putin all the best, strength and success, with confidence that our fraternal ties and the friendship of the Serb and Russian nations will remain a strong pillar in our future challenges," Dodik wrote on X.Dodik also called the Russian leader "a friend of Republika Srpska and the Serb people" and wished Putin health, personal happiness and success in his leadership of RussiaTurkmenistanTurkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed birthday greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation, the state-run TDH news agency reported on Wednesday.UzbekistanUzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent birthday greetings to Russia President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation, Mirziyoyev's office said."On October 7, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The head of our state cordially congratulated the Russian leader on his birthday, sincerely wishing him good health, well-being and success, as well as prosperity to the friendly Russian people," the office said in a statement.Mirziyoyev emphasized Putin's historical role in the formation of modern Russia, the statement read.ArmeniaArmenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and sent birthday greetings, the Armenian Cabinet said.The leaders also exchanged views on the issues on the agenda of relations between Armenia and Russia, the cabinet noted.South OssetiaSouth Ossetian President Marat Kambolov sent a congratulatory birthday message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, praising Putin's work as a model of state wisdom and strategic thinking."Your activity as Russian president is a fine example of state wisdom and strategic thinking. Under your leadership, Russia is confidently strengthening its sovereignty, economic independence and defense capability," Kambolov said.Kambolov also congratulated Putin on behalf of the South Ossetian people, saying that the Russian president's position is of particular significance for the republic. He thanked Putin for the attention, support, as well as for the recognition of South Ossetia's independence in 2008, assistance in socio-economic recovery and ensuring security on the borders."Deeply respected Vladimir Vladimirovich, I wish you strong health, inexhaustible energy, and new victories for the benefit of Russia and the strengthening of Russian-Ossetian friendship," Kambolov added.KyrgyzstanKyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Russian President Vladimir Putin have confirmed the focus on strengthening cooperation between the countries during a phone conversation, Japarov's office said.Japarov has sent Putin birthday greetings during the phone talks and wished him good health and success in government activities, the office said in a statement."The leaders confirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthen Kyrgyz-Russian strategic cooperation and continue a trusting dialogue at the highest level," the statement read.ChinaChinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders have already sent birthday greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.BelarusBelarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, saying that he values Putin's attitude toward strengthening ties between Belarus and Russia."The intense Belarusian-Russian dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic interaction, and the implementation of joint projects confirm the common aspirations of our states and the relevance of union-building," the statement read.Lukashenko expressed confidence that the trusting relations established between the two presidents will allow them to continue to speak from common positions on bilateral and international agenda issues."Your fruitful and constructive activity is an example of responsible and selfless service to the Fatherland. Your inherent patriotism, strategic vision, and decisiveness contribute to the consistent defense of national interests, the preservation of citizens' unity, and the unconditional pursuit by the Russian Federation of the path of sovereign development," the statement further read.Lukashenko wished Putin health, happiness, and success in all endeavors for the benefit of Russia and its people.North KoreaNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his birthday, emphasizing that under his leadership, Russia has demonstrated to the world its position as a "prosperous country," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.The North Korean leader noted that over the past two decades, under Putin's leadership, Russia has "firmly consolidated its dignity" and is demonstrating to the world its position as a "powerful and prosperous country."Kim Jong Un added that he attaches great importance to the "comprehensive strategic partnership" with Russia and intends to further expand joint work.Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates his 74th birthday on October 7.

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