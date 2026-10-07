https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/rostec-transfers-batch-of-su-34-fighter-bombers-to-russian-army-1124845333.html
Rostec Transfers Batch of Su-34 Fighter-Bombers to Russian Army
Rostec Transfers Batch of Su-34 Fighter-Bombers to Russian Army
Sputnik International
The Russian state corporation Rostec said on Wednesday that it had manufactured and handed over to the Russian Defense Ministry a batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers under a state defense order.
2026-10-07T06:24+0000
2026-10-07T06:24+0000
2026-10-07T07:17+0000
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"As part of the implementation of the target tasks set by the Russian defense minister for the supply of particularly in-demand types of weapons and equipment to the military, the Russian aerospace forces crews have carried out acceptance of Su-34 aircraft," the statement read, citing a Su-34 commander. The fighter-bomber is designed to strike ground and air targets, along with infrastructure protected by air defense systems and located far from its home airfield, the corporation said.New batches of Su-34s are already in production, Rostec added.
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Rostec Transfers Batch of Su-34 Fighter-Bombers to Russian Army
06:24 GMT 07.10.2026 (Updated: 07:17 GMT 07.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rostec, the Russian state corporation, said on Wednesday that it had manufactured and handed over a batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Russian Defense Ministry under a state defense order.
"As part of the implementation of the target tasks set by the Russian defense minister for the supply of particularly in-demand types of weapons and equipment to the military, the Russian aerospace forces crews have carried out acceptance of Su-34 aircraft," the statement read, citing a Su-34 commander.
The fighter-bomber is designed to strike ground and air targets, along with infrastructure protected by air defense systems and located far from its home airfield, the corporation said.
"The Su-34 is an absolute bestseller in the world of combat aviation. The military values and respects the aircraft for its versatility, serious armament and high flight performance characteristics," Rostec said.
New batches of Su-34s are already in production, Rostec added.