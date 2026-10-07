https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/rostec-transfers-batch-of-su-34-fighter-bombers-to-russian-army-1124845333.html

Rostec Transfers Batch of Su-34 Fighter-Bombers to Russian Army

Rostec Transfers Batch of Su-34 Fighter-Bombers to Russian Army

Sputnik International

The Russian state corporation Rostec said on Wednesday that it had manufactured and handed over to the Russian Defense Ministry a batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers under a state defense order.

2026-10-07T06:24+0000

2026-10-07T06:24+0000

2026-10-07T07:17+0000

russia

military & intelligence

rostec

russian defense ministry

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"As part of the implementation of the target tasks set by the Russian defense minister for the supply of particularly in-demand types of weapons and equipment to the military, the Russian aerospace forces crews have carried out acceptance of Su-34 aircraft," the statement read, citing a Su-34 commander. The fighter-bomber is designed to strike ground and air targets, along with infrastructure protected by air defense systems and located far from its home airfield, the corporation said.New batches of Su-34s are already in production, Rostec added.

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