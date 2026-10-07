https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/russia-satisfied-with-nature-prospects-of-deepened-partnership-with-turkmenistan---lavrov-1124846848.html

Russia Satisfied With Nature, Prospects of Deepened Partnership With Turkmenistan - Lavrov

Russia Satisfied With Nature, Prospects of Deepened Partnership With Turkmenistan - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia is satisfied with the nature and prospects of its partnership with Turkmenistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

2026-10-07T08:24+0000

2026-10-07T08:24+0000

2026-10-07T08:24+0000

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sergey lavrov

rashid meredov

russia

turkmenistan

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"I would like to once again emphasize our satisfaction with the state and prospects of our deepened allied partnership," Lavrov said at a meeting with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Avaza. He also stressed the significance of the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries on developing interaction and coordinating actions in the foreign policy arena. Meredov thanked Lavrov for the visit and the opportunity to discuss issues on the international and regional agenda. Lavrov is in Avaza, a center on the Caspian Sea coast near the city of Turkmenbashi, where a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers will be held on Wednesday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/putin-to-travel-to-turkmenistan-next-week-1124832907.html

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turkmenistan

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sergey lavrov, rashid meredov, russia, turkmenistan