International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/russia-satisfied-with-nature-prospects-of-deepened-partnership-with-turkmenistan---lavrov-1124846848.html
Russia Satisfied With Nature, Prospects of Deepened Partnership With Turkmenistan - Lavrov
Russia Satisfied With Nature, Prospects of Deepened Partnership With Turkmenistan - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia is satisfied with the nature and prospects of its partnership with Turkmenistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
2026-10-07T08:24+0000
2026-10-07T08:24+0000
world
sergey lavrov
rashid meredov
russia
turkmenistan
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1b/1122677774_0:0:3151:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_8b7a184df51308eb250156176aa77bad.jpg
"I would like to once again emphasize our satisfaction with the state and prospects of our deepened allied partnership," Lavrov said at a meeting with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Avaza. He also stressed the significance of the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries on developing interaction and coordinating actions in the foreign policy arena. Meredov thanked Lavrov for the visit and the opportunity to discuss issues on the international and regional agenda. Lavrov is in Avaza, a center on the Caspian Sea coast near the city of Turkmenbashi, where a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers will be held on Wednesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/putin-to-travel-to-turkmenistan-next-week-1124832907.html
russia
turkmenistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1b/1122677774_420:0:3151:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82802df43048f00b3569f22863e463f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey lavrov, rashid meredov, russia, turkmenistan
sergey lavrov, rashid meredov, russia, turkmenistan

Russia Satisfied With Nature, Prospects of Deepened Partnership With Turkmenistan - Lavrov

08:24 GMT 07.10.2026
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkmenistani Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Moscow. December 6, 2022.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkmenistani Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Moscow. December 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2026
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
AVAZA, Turkmenistan (Sputnik) - Russia is satisfied with the nature and prospects of its partnership with Turkmenistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"I would like to once again emphasize our satisfaction with the state and prospects of our deepened allied partnership," Lavrov said at a meeting with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Avaza.
He also stressed the significance of the agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries on developing interaction and coordinating actions in the foreign policy arena.
"And I expect that today we will discuss all of this in detail and outline further steps that will ensure the growing role of foreign ministries in achieving the relevant results," the minister added.
Meredov thanked Lavrov for the visit and the opportunity to discuss issues on the international and regional agenda.
Lavrov is in Avaza, a center on the Caspian Sea coast near the city of Turkmenbashi, where a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers will be held on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Turkmen People’s Council (Khalk Maslahaty) Chairman Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2026
World
Putin to Travel to Turkmenistan Next Week
4 October, 11:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала