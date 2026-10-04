https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/putin-to-travel-to-turkmenistan-next-week-1124832907.html

Putin to Travel to Turkmenistan Next Week

Putin to Travel to Turkmenistan Next Week

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Turkmenistan next week for a summit of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin said on Sunday.

2026-10-04T11:49+0000

2026-10-04T11:49+0000

2026-10-04T11:49+0000

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The president is also expected to open one of the high-tech enterprises and hold a meeting with members of the Russian Security Council. Turkmenistan holds the 2026 rotating chairmanship of the CIS, presiding in the Council of Heads of State, the Council of Heads of Government, the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Economic Council, and several other CIS bodies. The meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State will take place on October 9.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/turkmenistans-neutrality-allows-it-to-build-relations-with-all-countries--putin-1123281309.html

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