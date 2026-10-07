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Russian & Indian Scientists Develop Tiny Device to Hunt Down Cancer Cells in Blood
Russian & Indian Scientists Develop Tiny Device to Hunt Down Cancer Cells in Blood
Sputnik International
The coin-sized device can detect circulating cancer cells (CTCs) that break away from a tumor and travel through the bloodstream, potentially causing metastases.
2026-10-07T15:57+0000
2026-10-07T15:57+0000
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The new microfluidic chip acts like a microscopic “trap”:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260921/russian-scientists-find-link-between-wrist-temperature-and-metabolic-risk-1124755841.html
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Russian & Indian Scientists Develop Tiny Device to Hunt Down Cancer Cells in Blood

15:57 GMT 07.10.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Destroyer of furries / Cancer cellCancer cell
Cancer cell - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Destroyer of furries / Cancer cell
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The coin-sized device can detect circulating cancer cells (CTCs) that break away from a tumor and travel through the bloodstream, potentially causing metastases.
The new microfluidic chip acts like a microscopic “trap”:
blood passes through a maze-like channel inside the chip, whose walls are coated with molecules designed to recognize cancer cells
cancer cells stick to the walls, while healthy blood cells continue flowing through
device can capture CTCs from just a few millilitres of blood in about 20 minutes, while keeping more than 95% of the captured cells alive and undamaged
tests on breast cancer cells showed the chip could detect 80–91% of CTCs without false-positive results
a single device can be 3D-printed in around 45 minutes, with its molecular “traps” tailored to different types of cancer

The technology could eventually allow doctors to track cancer progression through a routine blood test.
Microscope - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2026
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Russian Scientists Discover Link Between Wrist Temperature and Metabolic Risk
21 September, 11:02 GMT
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