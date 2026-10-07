Russian & Indian Scientists Develop Tiny Device to Hunt Down Cancer Cells in Blood

blood passes through a maze-like channel inside the chip, whose walls are coated with molecules designed to recognize cancer cells blood passes through a maze-like channel inside the chip, whose walls are coated with molecules designed to recognize cancer cells

cancer cells stick to the walls, while healthy blood cells continue flowing through cancer cells stick to the walls, while healthy blood cells continue flowing through

device can capture CTCs from just a few millilitres of blood in about 20 minutes, while keeping more than 95% of the captured cells alive and undamaged device can capture CTCs from just a few millilitres of blood in about 20 minutes, while keeping more than 95% of the captured cells alive and undamaged

tests on breast cancer cells showed the chip could detect 80–91% of CTCs without false-positive results tests on breast cancer cells showed the chip could detect 80–91% of CTCs without false-positive results