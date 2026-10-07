Russian Troops Tighten Encirclement & Expand Buffer Zone in Kharkov Region
09:47 GMT 07.10.2026 (Updated: 11:03 GMT 07.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Units of the Sever Battlegroup are fighting to liberate the settlements of Nikolayevka, Varvarovka, Reznikovo, Nefedovka, and Lobanovka in the encircled part of the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported.
"Fighting is underway in the encirclement ring to liberate the settlements of Nikolayevka, Varvarovka, Reznikovo, Nefedovka, and Lobanovka in the Kharkov region. Enemy formations were struck in the areas of the settlements of Kupino and Chernoye," the statement read.
Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the encirclement of around 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers in northern Kharkov region, allowing Russian forces to push the front line further away from the city of Belgorod.
Units of the Tsentr Battlegroup improved frontline positions, striking Ukrainian troops and hardware in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk region.
Soldiers of the Vostok Battlegroup pushed deeper into Ukrainian defences, striking in the Zaporozhye region.
Ukraine lost over 520 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup, over 260 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by Russia's Sever Battlegroup, and over 255 by the Vostok Battlegroup
Up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Zapad Battlegroup, over 155 by the Yug Battlegroup, and up to 30 by the Dnepr Battlegroup
Russian soldiers have inflicted fire damage on production workshops of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition and military materiel depots, as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 146 areas
Russian air defense forces downed 764 Ukrainian drones