https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/ukraine-loses-up-to-520-soldiers-to-russias-tsentr-battlegroup-in-past-day--1124847156.html

Russian Troops Tighten Encirclement & Expand Buffer Zone in Kharkov Region

Russian Troops Tighten Encirclement & Expand Buffer Zone in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

Units of the Sever battlegroup are fighting to liberate the settlements of Nikolayevka, Varvarovka, Reznikovo, Nefedovka, and Lobanovka in the encircled part of the Kharkov region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

2026-10-07T09:47+0000

2026-10-07T09:47+0000

2026-10-07T11:03+0000

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"Fighting is underway in the encirclement ring to liberate the settlements of Nikolayevka, Varvarovka, Reznikovo, Nefedovka, and Lobanovka in the Kharkov region. Enemy formations were struck in the areas of the settlements of Kupino and Chernoye," the statement read.Units of the Tsentr Battlegroup improved frontline positions, striking Ukrainian troops and hardware in the Donetsk People's Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk region.Soldiers of the Vostok Battlegroup pushed deeper into Ukrainian defences, striking in the Zaporozhye region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russian-army-strikes-northern-bridge-across-dnepr-in-kiev---mod-1124834017.html

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