https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russian-army-strikes-northern-bridge-across-dnepr-in-kiev---mod-1124834017.html

Russian Army Strikes Northern Bridge Across Dnepr in Kiev - MoD

Russian Army Strikes Northern Bridge Across Dnepr in Kiev - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian army struck the Northern road bridge across the Dnieper River in Kiev, which was used for the transfer of Ukrainian troops and military cargo logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-10-04T15:35+0000

2026-10-04T15:35+0000

2026-10-04T15:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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The Russian armed forces continue to carry out drone strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and maritime vessels used for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces. Later in the day, the ministry added that two dry-cargo ships delivering military supplies to the port of Odessa had been struck by the Russian forces in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The Russian armed forces continue to launch drone strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and maritime vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian army.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/systematic-russian-strikes-devastating-not-only-ukraines-mic-but-state-administration-as-a-whole-1124833570.html

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