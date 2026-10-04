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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/russian-army-strikes-northern-bridge-across-dnepr-in-kiev---mod-1124834017.html
Russian Army Strikes Northern Bridge Across Dnepr in Kiev - MoD
Russian Army Strikes Northern Bridge Across Dnepr in Kiev - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian army struck the Northern road bridge across the Dnieper River in Kiev, which was used for the transfer of Ukrainian troops and military cargo logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-10-04T15:35+0000
2026-10-04T15:35+0000
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The Russian armed forces continue to carry out drone strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and maritime vessels used for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces. Later in the day, the ministry added that two dry-cargo ships delivering military supplies to the port of Odessa had been struck by the Russian forces in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The Russian armed forces continue to launch drone strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and maritime vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian army.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/systematic-russian-strikes-devastating-not-only-ukraines-mic-but-state-administration-as-a-whole-1124833570.html
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Russian Army Strikes Northern Bridge Across Dnepr in Kiev - MoD

15:35 GMT 04.10.2026
© Photo : RosoboronexportGarpia-A1E long-range UAV system
Garpia-A1E long-range UAV system - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2026
© Photo : Rosoboronexport
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army struck the Northern road bridge across the Dnepr River in Kiev, which was used for the transfer of Ukrainian troops and military cargo logistics, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The Russian armed forces continue to carry out drone strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and maritime vessels used for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.

"As a result of a strike this afternoon, the Northern road bridge across the Dnepr River, which provides for the transfer of troops and the logistics of military cargo, was hit in Kiev," the statement read.

Later in the day, the ministry added that two dry-cargo ships delivering military supplies to the port of Odessa had been struck by the Russian forces in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.
The Russian armed forces continue to launch drone strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure facilities and maritime vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian army.
Drills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2026
Analysis
Systematic Russian Strikes ‘Devastating’ Not Only Ukraine’s MIC, But State Administration as a Whole
13:04 GMT
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