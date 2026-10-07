https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/with-military-options-exhausted-irans-enemies-take-aim-at-its-internal-vulnerability-1124849237.html
With Military Options Exhausted, Iran’s Enemies Take Aim at Its Internal Vulnerability
With Military Options Exhausted, Iran’s Enemies Take Aim at Its Internal Vulnerability
Sputnik International
The US-Israeli war has shown that military action “could not inflict damage on Iran,” Tasnim quotes Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as saying.
2026-10-07T16:45+0000
2026-10-07T16:45+0000
2026-10-07T16:45+0000
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This has prompted Iran’s foes to focus on other tactics, he noted in a conversation with Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan:He argued that this has made economic resilience and internal security Iran's top priorities, and praised the country's police forces for thwarting enemy plots.
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iran, middle east, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, iranian parliament
With Military Options Exhausted, Iran’s Enemies Take Aim at Its Internal Vulnerability
The US-Israeli war has shown that military action “could not inflict damage on Iran,” Tasnim quotes Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as saying.
This has prompted Iran’s foes to focus on other tactics, he noted in a conversation with Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan:
efforts to weaken Iran through sustained economic pressure
attempts to disrupt stability, foment insecurity and violent acts inside Iran
He argued that this has made economic resilience and internal security Iran's top priorities, and praised the country's police forces for thwarting enemy plots.