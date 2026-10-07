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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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With Military Options Exhausted, Iran’s Enemies Take Aim at Its Internal Vulnerability
With Military Options Exhausted, Iran’s Enemies Take Aim at Its Internal Vulnerability
Sputnik International
The US-Israeli war has shown that military action “could not inflict damage on Iran,” Tasnim quotes Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as saying.
2026-10-07T16:45+0000
2026-10-07T16:45+0000
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This has prompted Iran’s foes to focus on other tactics, he noted in a conversation with Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan:He argued that this has made economic resilience and internal security Iran's top priorities, and praised the country's police forces for thwarting enemy plots.
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With Military Options Exhausted, Iran’s Enemies Take Aim at Its Internal Vulnerability

16:45 GMT 07.10.2026
© AP Photo / Ebrahim NorooziIranians drive past missiles by their motorcycles during a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at Azadi (Freedom) Square in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021
Iranians drive past missiles by their motorcycles during a rally marking the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, at Azadi (Freedom) Square in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2026
© AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
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The US-Israeli war has shown that military action “could not inflict damage on Iran,” Tasnim quotes Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as saying.
This has prompted Iran’s foes to focus on other tactics, he noted in a conversation with Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan:
efforts to weaken Iran through sustained economic pressure
attempts to disrupt stability, foment insecurity and violent acts inside Iran
He argued that this has made economic resilience and internal security Iran's top priorities, and praised the country's police forces for thwarting enemy plots.
An Iranian flag is seen in front of the US Capitol on July 11, 2009. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2026
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