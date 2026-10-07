https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/with-military-options-exhausted-irans-enemies-take-aim-at-its-internal-vulnerability-1124849237.html

With Military Options Exhausted, Iran’s Enemies Take Aim at Its Internal Vulnerability

With Military Options Exhausted, Iran’s Enemies Take Aim at Its Internal Vulnerability

Sputnik International

The US-Israeli war has shown that military action “could not inflict damage on Iran,” Tasnim quotes Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as saying.

2026-10-07T16:45+0000

2026-10-07T16:45+0000

2026-10-07T16:45+0000

us-israel war on iran

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This has prompted Iran’s foes to focus on other tactics, he noted in a conversation with Police Chief Brigadier General Ahmad Reza Radan:He argued that this has made economic resilience and internal security Iran's top priorities, and praised the country's police forces for thwarting enemy plots.

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iran, middle east, mohammad bagher ghalibaf, iranian parliament